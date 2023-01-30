Logicalis CTO Toby Alcock Highlights Enterprise Technology Trends for 2023





Here at Logicalis, we’ve put together our strategic technology trends for 2023 in anticipation of an even busier and more challenging year for the IT industry. It helps IT leaders understand current economic and market challenges and deliver critical sustainable business outcomes. .

Please read well.

Digital transformation and sustainability

Consumer concerns about the environment have changed significantly, with 85% of global consumers willing to pay more for sustainable alternatives. Consumers are no longer satisfied with the intentions and promises of organizations to be ‘green’. Customers will want to see transparent and demonstrable action this year.

In 2023, digital innovation in sustainability and environmental issues will no longer be an afterthought. Businesses are increasingly turning to digital managed service providers (MSPs) to balance efficiency gains and cost savings while making their businesses more sustainable. In the coming year, it will become even more apparent that choosing the right MSP to move to the cloud will reduce infrastructure and energy costs and make more efficient use of resources.

We enter 2023 following a series of high-profile cyberattacks and data breaches, including the Uber 2022 security breach. The rise of ransomware and cybersecurity attacks will continue to be a major threat to organizations of all shapes and sizes. However, with the looming recession and ensuing economic turmoil, many businesses will be tempted to protect themselves and cut their cybersecurity budgets, leaving them an easy target for cybercriminals. .

The cybersecurity challenge in 2023 is to maintain and improve cyber defenses while ensuring a cost-effective approach. Efficiency is key, and this includes simplification and commodification. This year, more companies will seek to find and leverage the skills and breadth of experience of his security specialists to reduce their IT costs and improve their security posture.

The challenges facing CIOs regarding the strength of their cybersecurity teams will become even more difficult in 2023. Last year, the Institute of Engineering and Technology estimated that there was a shortage of more than 173,000 workers in the sector. UK operations only.

The talent shortage has made hiring more competitive than ever. Candidate now has the edge and a better work lifeHe is looking for a workplace that offers balance, hybrid or flexible working, and better wages. In 2023, we will see a significant trend toward using specialist outsourced MSPs for cybersecurity and other non-business-specific roles.

Shifting anti-recession measures to consumption-based operating expenses

Moving to the cloud is the most effective way to reduce capital expenditures, shifting data center refresh costs to operational costs that can be scaled up or down as needed. We can also continue to see SD-WAN paving the way for a hybrid working future, with businesses looking to deliver agile, cost-effective connectivity and a ubiquitous employee experience.

We will continue to see a shift to managed services this year as demand for predictability and flexibility increases and the ongoing skills shortage shows no signs of slowing down.

Finding the right managed services partner is essential to support SD-WAN and cloud drives and is a key solution to help customers weather financial headwinds.

Digital workplace and sustainability

The pandemic has been a major catalyst for organizations to digitize more of their business, work interactions and employee collaboration. As a result, employees enjoy the idea of ​​remote/hybrid work, which offers flexibility and autonomy.

And the digital workplace isn’t going away. Gartner reports that her 40% of employees will leave the role if employers try to enforce a fully face-to-face office environment. By continuing remote and hybrid working options, organizations can retain the top talent they need to thrive, while reducing travel and investing in digital collaboration tools to promote more sustainable work practices. We can.

In conclusion, the pace of change we saw last year will certainly continue. As an industry, we thrive on innovation, competition and new challenges, and in 2022 we achieved a lot.

2023 will be another game-changing year.

