China is riding the Web 3.0 wave





Visitors play VR games in HTC Corp’s exhibition area during the 2022 Global 5G Congress in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, in August. [Photo by Zhang Shu/For China Daily]

BEIJING — Last October, renowned Hong Kong filmmaker and comedian Stephen Chow said in his first social media post that he was “looking for outstanding Web3 talent in the dark.”

Many fans still need to familiarize themselves with Web3 and Web 3.0, but the term has been trending in the tech community for the last few years. Chinese policy makers and tech companies are stepping up efforts to ride the wave, too.

Gu Feiyong, manager of Chinese internet giant NetEase, said Web3 will rewire how the internet works, using blockchain to change the way information is stored, shared and owned.

In the early 1990s, the first version of the Internet was called Web 1.0. It consisted of static web pages with content to display information.

Then Web 2.0 gave rise to e-commerce and social media platforms. Technologies such as mobile computing (smartphones), cloud computing, and big data have enabled Internet users to interact with each other and publish their own content.

However, in recent years, concerns about Web 2.0 have increased. For example, users must hand over their data to platforms operated by tech giants that collect information about their preferences in order to sell them targeted advertisements. Users do not have a say in how the revenue generated by the content they create is shared.

Based on blockchain, Web 3.0 aims to solve these problems and return content rights to creators, according to Gu.

Many large technology companies and start-ups believe in the promising future that Web 3.0 can offer and use their business ideas to demonstrate Web 3.0 in real applications. For example, the Metaverse is a virtual environment that allows people to participate in digital activities such as collecting digital assets like his NFTs.

Among the top 10 technology trends predicted by Baidu Research, Web 3.0-related technologies will become multi-centric, more open, fair and secure in 2023, where users can more securely exchange information and value. Create a new web space.

Policy makers are deploying measures and planning to support development. In July last year, the city of Shanghai said in its 14th Five-Year Plan on Digital Economy that the city plans to promote the deployment of his Web 3.0 infrastructure, technology research and development for new-generation networks, and application innovation. I was.

Earlier this month, Beijing rolled out its 2023-2025 Web 3.0 development plan in Shijingshan District, promising to achieve more than 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) in revenue from Web 3.0-related businesses by 2025. I am aiming.

By 2025, the city of Beijing will implement 20 major application demonstration projects in the district, build 5 laboratories or technology innovation centers, build at least 6 technology and service platforms, and establish industry-leading 5-10 of Web 3.0 companies to operate in the district.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202301/30/WS63d77755a31057c47ebabd96.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos