What is Tiffany Miller?Google exec ‘fired’ for resisting advances of Asian boss, sues company





MANHATTAN, NY: A former Google executive claims he was fired from Big Tech after he turned down an offer by a female boss who allegedly touched him at a fancy dinner and accused him of committing a “microaggression.” In a lawsuit filed in November, Ryan Olohan, a 48-year-old father of seven from New Jersey, accused Tiffany Miller of belly rubs, compliments of her physique, and “spice” in her marriage. The Daily Mail said it was missing.

advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, Miller, who is Asian, told Olohan that he knew he had a particular fondness for Asian women, referring to his wife. The former executive claimed to have reported the alleged incident to Google’s human resources department the following week. The alleged event took place at Manhattan’s He Fig & Olive restaurant, but the issue was never resolved. Olohan went on to say that in retaliation against him, his superiors began reporting him to HR for “microaggressions.” He further claimed that the organization continued to harass him until he was fired in August 2022 after serving 16 years.

read more

Who owns United Furniture Industries? Inflation may have ruined a company that laid off 2.7K employees

Will Elon Musk Fire More Employees? ‘Twitter 2.0’ CEO Creates ‘Go Hardcore Or Get Fired’ Situation

“Tiffany is Tiffany”

Ryan Olohan had just been appointed managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants and had joined a new management group that included Tiffany Miller at the time of the event on a company outing. Many were “drinking too much alcohol,” the New Jersey father admitted, initially embarrassed to bring it up. When I did, I was told it was simply “Tiffany is Tiffany.”

advertisement

‘microaggression’

Olohan reported encountering Google’s human resources department, which “openly admitted that complaints would certainly be escalated if they were ‘reverse’. A woman accused a white man of harassment.” It’s a case,” he complained. The incident was never discussed or investigated, and Olohan claimed in the lawsuit that Miller retaliated against him after he reported the incident to Human Resources. There were supervisors in two cases mentioned in the lawsuit, which they allegedly reported to Human Resources on . According to his partner at Google’s Human Resources business, Jackie Siestel, Miller was “little” in both cases, but Olohan wasn’t involved in the microaggressions. Olohan claimed Miller’s retaliation and hostility gave him the impression of being insecure and on probation.

“Clearly too many white people”

Olohan claimed he began to experience increasing pressure from managers who complained that his management team consisted of “apparently too many white men.” He was urged to let go of his male employees and make way for women on the team, The New York Post reported.Olohan’s employment at Google ended a month after 16 years. The former executive claimed that during a video conference call, a member of the Google employee research team was informed that he would be fired for not being “inclusive.” Olohan was “competent” in speaking out about the “walking speed” of other employees, and when questioned why he wasn’t inclusive, he was informed that he was biased against high-performing employees. I was.

advertisement

The Olohan lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages, accuses Google and Miller of discrimination, retaliation, and fostering a hostile work environment.

What is Tiffany Miller?

Tiffany Miller works at Google as Head of Industry, Media Platforms, Programmatic Media Sales Lead, Consumer, Government and Entertainment. She is also the Head of Travel at Google. In addition, she has worked on sales strategy at AOL as her Associate in Research at Jupiter Media Metrix. Miller followed her Rocket Reach with a BA in International Economics from the University of Oregon.

advertisement

A spokesperson for Miller said in a statement to the New York Post, “This lawsuit is a fictitious case filled with many falsehoods concocted by a disgruntled former Miller senior Google employee.” Stated. “Mr. Miller never ‘advanced’ toward Ms. Olohan, which is easily corroborated by witnesses.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://meaww.com/who-is-tiffany-miller-fired-google-executive-ryan-olohan-sues-big-tech-after-female-boss-groped-him The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos