The future (and past) of networks





Today, when you start an online retail business, you are unlikely to set up your own servers, build your own e-commerce infrastructure, or establish your own merchant banking and payment facilities.

Rather, by using a turnkey solution like Shopify and outsourcing all core infrastructure (hosting, website, inventory, banking, payments, etc.), you can focus on what you do best and how to be successful. What matters most (e.g. products, marketing, customers).

The same is true when starting and running an IFA business. Networks like ValidPath provide the essential regulatory infrastructure and back-office services needed to enable IFAs to focus on building their business and serving their clients.

Recently, however, network models have come under increasing scrutiny as a result of new regulations (such as the Appointed Agent (AR) regime) and regulatory expectations of oversight to deliver positive outcomes for clients. have increased and compliance requirements have increased.

So what is the role of the IFA network today in the current situation and how can the network continue to thrive in the future?

network history

The network model emerged in the 1980s as an alternative to IFAs, which required direct approval. Instead, AR can advise clients within the framework of regulatory compliant oversight and expert resources.

As an AR in the network, generally all approvals, compliance, professional liability insurance (PII), agency, and core infrastructure are and are provided “as a service” and are subject to capital requirements and regulations. There is no direct reporting obligation to

The network model has grown to a significant part of the market as advisors have recognized the benefits of specialized B2B service providers (with greater “purchasing power”) (given the complex regulatory environment in which IFAs operate). and not surprisingly).

Around 65% of IFAs in the UK currently operate through ARs and some of their networks, while around 35% are directly endorsed.

Evolution of networks (hint: not all networks are the same)

“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one that is most sensitive to change.” The sentiment of this statement by Leon C. Megginson is clear.

In the context of financial services, most large-scale advice networks were founded in an era when pen and paper was the dominant technology.

From this starting point, the financial advice market has evolved rapidly in recent years due to technological advances, changing consumer expectations and the convergence of new regulatory paradigms that are transforming the industry. However, while there is real innovation happening in today’s network space (if you know where to look), most dinosaur-like network intermediaries have not adapted. why?

First, there are often inherent disincentives to change based on business models and the competitive advantage that the status quo provides. In addition, the inability to change (or indeed paralysis) is often based on shareholder indecision, the sunk costs and investments required to modernize, and the lack of confidence to deliver business transformation. there is.

What this means is that new regulatory requirements (such as the AR regime) and changing market context have increased their costs (and decreased margins at scale) and reduced their value proposition (and will continue to decrease). continue). Limited ability to compete in the future.

This is why, among other reasons, we are seeing a trend towards limited offerings, vertical integration, product-owned distribution, and consolidation in the network brokerage market (in fact, some older networks have been operating in the last few months). for sale at).

Simply put, if your current brokerage is a giant dinosaur with technology, vision, culture, client engagement, a differentiated value proposition, and beyond, what is your current brokerage? It is difficult to imagine how we will adapt and thrive in the future. Justify shareholder lifestyle choices or fixed distributions. So what is the future?

Network past and future

Technological innovation, changing customer expectations and tightening regulations have increased the demand for advice. The network is well positioned for monetization as it provides valuable services to IFA and its clients, but it is at a crossroads and it is clear what attributes define the past and what defines the future.

The past is traditional analog processes and siled data, the future is technology enablement, automation and open APIs. The past is platform and product focus, the future is independence and the best interests of our clients.

Where the past was a “set and forget” business model driven by Funds Under Management (FUM) inflows and regulatory box ticks, the future is real-time innovation with positive outcomes backed by data-driven insights. approach.

Whereas the past was a monolithic structure that outsourced key business functions, the future is a compartmentalized, agile structure that mitigates existing business risks (such as PII).

The past was a retirement and retirement program based on FUM and revenue integration, and the future is an independent succession solution empowering the next generation of advisors.

Ultimately, for a network to thrive in the future, it must be customer-centric and deliver real value, serve more people at scale and better client outcomes, and generate returns with less risk. need to support lifting.

A key benchmark is the value proposition trajectory for IFA, specifically that it should improve over time (and scale) while reducing cost and complexity.

Many may aspire to this, but it is only possible through innovation, conviction, investment and a commitment to providing better financial advice for everyone now and in the future.

Angus MacNee is the Chief Executive Officer of ValidPath.

