Google creates AI that can create music.But ethical issues stop its release





Google has created a new artificial intelligence platform that can generate all kinds of music genres, but the Silicon Valley giant won’t release it – at least not yet.

MusicLM can create and invoke music based on your text input, such as “a soothing violin melody backed by a distorted guitar riff.”

However, citing concerns over its potential impact on the $35 billion global music industry, including copyright, Google has yet to make plans to release the technology to the general public.

Google has created a new artificial intelligence system called MusicLM that can generate music of any genre from text descriptions (Adobe Stock) MusicLM is trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of music to generate coherent songs I learned that AI Capabilities: The system works similarly to ChatGPT, which uses AI to create stories, poems, essays, and all kinds of clean, concise sentences in just seconds.

Much like ChatGPT, MusicLM is very impressive, but it has its drawbacks.

There are no musicians or instrumentalists on any of the loops, which cover genres ranging from jazz to country to electronica to death metal.

The more detailed and complex the input, the more nuanced the music.

Google commissioned MusicLM to create music that captures the mood and atmosphere of some of the art world’s most famous masterpieces, including Edvard Munch’s The Scream and Salvador Dal’s The Persistence of Memory.

Researchers at Google commissioned MusicLM to interpret Edvard Munch’s The Scream and other priceless masterpieces. (Brre Hstland / The Fine Art Collections, The National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design; Gift of Olaf Schou 1910, NG.M.00939. CC BY 4.0) (Creative Commons)

For now at least, sample vocals are often raw and nonsensical, but the foundation is laid by Google in a way never seen before.

There have been other AI music generators, but none offered the complexity of MusicLM’s output, mainly due to technical limitations and limited training data.

Despite its promising output, Google researchers put ethical considerations at the heart of their decision not to release the AI ​​for general use.

The researchers noted that the system tends to incorporate copyrighted material from training data into the generated songs.

“We are aware of the potential misuse risks of creative content related to our use cases,” wrote the paper’s co-authors.

“We strongly emphasize that more future work is needed in addressing these risks associated with music production.”

But some legal experts argue that the very training of Google’s MusicLM by reviewing hundreds of thousands of songs and songs violates music copyright.

Our 2021 whitepaper explores the implications of AI-generated music, from ownership issues to publicity rights.

According to author Eric Sanray, AI music generators like MusicLM “violate copyright by creating a tapestry of coherent audio from the work captured during training, thereby violating U.S. copyright law’s reproduction rights.” infringes on the

Sunray said the music industry had just recovered from the threat of illegal file-sharing, but AI now represents an “even more disruptive technological phenomenon.”

