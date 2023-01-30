



Royal Phillips CEO Roy Jacobs said:

Philips operates in an attractive health technology market segment with good growth and margins. The company has built a market-leading position based on meaningful innovation and high customer intimacy, further underpinned by a compelling purpose, a strong brand and clear his ESG commitments. However, given significant operational challenges, as reflected in our 2022 results, we are unable to fully unlock the value of our business.

During the first 100 days, I worked with my team on the urgent interventions needed to improve execution and performance. This includes enhancing accountability, enhancing culture, and enhancing medical technology talent and competencies.

Our strategy focuses on organic growth through patient- and people-centric innovation at scale, significantly improving execution as a key value driver. This will be possible by strengthening patient safety and quality control and completing a recall of respironics. It also urgently strengthens supply chain reliability to improve performance and simplifies work methods to increase agility and productivity. This includes further difficult but necessary cuts to reduce around 6,000 roles globally by 2025.

These comprehensive actions will set Philips on a progressive path to value creation with a sustainable impact, delivering comparable mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-teens adjusted revenue growth by 2025. We are confident that we will achieve EBITA margins and further expand to moderate to high levels. – his teenage margin after 2025*.

*This guidance reflects the impact of the ongoing debate on the proposed consent decree exceeding the current assumptions (10% of the Sleep and Respiratory Care/Respironics CSGR 2023-2025) and the ongoing litigation. and excludes the impact of a related US Department of Justice investigation. Respironics Field Action.

