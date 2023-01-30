Google makes it easy to share access to content presented on Meet





Google Meet users can now share access to the content they are presenting in a video conference with others. Tech giant Google has rolled out a major update to its video app, Meet, that brings two of his improvements.

One of them is the ability to share access to the content you’re presenting in the meeting with your Meet attendees. This includes everyone on your calendar’s guest list.

By enabling sharing directly from Meet, users can share presented content without having to switch to another window and grant access. This makes it easier for meeting attendees to follow along with the presentation, find and refer to material later, and continue working on meeting action items,” Google said in his Workspace Updates blog post. said in

Presenters can share files from the floating action menu or via Meet chat suggestions. When a user shares a file, meeting attendees will see a notification and a link to the file will be automatically shared in the meeting chat.

A second feature of Meet is that whenever you paste the link into the meeting chat, a file access dialog will appear allowing you to adjust access as needed and choose to attach the file to the calendar event.

This update is available by default and began rolling out to end users on January 25th. Gradual rollout over a period of up to 15 days until the feature is visible to all users.

This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Users with her personal Google account can also use these features.

In other news, Google is now allowing users to use emojis to share reactions during meetings on the web, Meet hardware devices, and Google Meet on iOS. These reactions appear as small badges on the sender’s video tile, floating on the left side of the screen. This feature is coming soon for Android users.

