



After laying off 12,000 Google employees, CEO Sundar Pichai cuts salaries

Photo: iStock

Sundar Pichai’s Salary Cut: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced at a recent town hall meeting that the annual bonus for all positions above the senior vice president level will be “significantly reduced.” Pichai’s compensation is closely tied to his company’s performance, so Pichai’s own salary could be reduced. Pichai didn’t explicitly mention his salary cut, but the bonus cut applies to him as well, reducing his take home pay for the year.

The announcement follows Google’s decision to lay off 12,000 employees in the United States. This news shocked many employees. Some employees only learned about layoffs when their identity access changed from green to red. Pichai’s salary increased significantly in 2020, but his net worth has since plummeted to his 5,300 kroner.

The layoffs are expected to extend to other markets such as India in the coming weeks. This was a difficult time for the company as it cut staff in a difficult economic climate. Pichai asserts that layoffs are performance-based and not arbitrary.

News of bonus cuts and layoffs has left many employees uncertain about their future at the company. Anxiety is growing among employees, and there is a growing sense that the company is trying to cut costs. However, Pichai emphasized that the company’s focus remains on innovation, and called on the team to remain committed to the company’s mission.

It remains to be seen how the company will weather this difficult period and how its employees will be affected. Many hope that bonus cuts, layoffs, and tough economic times won’t hurt employee morale and deter teams from continuing to pursue their goals.

