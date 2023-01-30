2023 Budget Forecast: Time to Upgrade Health Facilities and Increase Funding





Over the past few years, India’s battle against COVID-19 has consistently increased the focus on innovation in healthcare infrastructure, technology, and care delivery. Opportunities as well as shortcomings have been identified and concerted efforts are being made by all stakeholders to turn the situation around.

With reports of another wave of COVID-19 causing massive case spikes in China and elsewhere, stepping away from the accelerator now that the pandemic appears to be under control in 2022 Such concerns and plans seem unfounded. country like Japan. That said, it is critical that the Honble Union Finance Minister take steps to deliver on the government’s earlier declaration to raise healthcare costs to his 2.5% of India’s GDP. For a long time, spending has hovered below 1.5% for him, and the quota increase is only nominal. Additionally, most of the budget expenditure is spent on operating expenses, with little funding allocated to research, development, and building new capabilities in the healthcare sector.

Existing and potential threats like COVID-19 mean India needs to improve its healthcare infrastructure across the board. Renewing the traditional approach to healthcare is an urgent need. It cannot be denied that networks of medical facilities, hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, etc. must become the core of medical services. However, facilities should not be the only option for healthcare and should operate in tandem with technology-driven healthcare services. Large medical facilities should ideally serve as hubs for intensive care and critical care. Support systems for point-of-care service delivery should be established for disease management, long-term care, rehabilitation and preventive care. This can be achieved seamlessly through an integrated approach that brings together innovators, hospitals, diagnostic centers and out-of-hospital medical services.

In this hub-and-spoke model of care delivery, large hospitals act as hubs and smaller integrated facilities can be used to extend world-class care coverage across the country. Apart from technology, this includes investment in facilities such as medical and nursing colleges, device research and manufacturing facilities, and more to deploy 24/7 in peripheral service providers such as PHC and CHC. Hiring personnel is required.

The need for investment at this rapid level will require governments to significantly add to their healthcare budgets, especially for infrastructure and human resource development. The challenge so far is that despite all talk and intent, health services are seen as a low priority when it comes to budget allocation. This has to change.

With timely, appropriate and appropriate increases in budget allocation for healthcare service delivery, infrastructure building, medical research and innovation in medical technology, India will soon become India’s largest population. will be able to build the healthcare ecosystem they need. world. In addition, other relevant steps such as GST rationalization are required. Incentives for medical research, establishment of training facilities, and out-of-hospital medical services should be announced. At present, private hospitals and point-of-care medical service companies do not receive the full input tax credit, but we would like to improve this situation by standardizing GST for all services for all private companies to 5%. I can.

The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to be a major step in determining the future trajectory of healthcare improvement and capacity expansion in India. Governments should view healthcare costs as a capital investment in human resource development. Healthier Indians will undoubtedly result in better output, reduce long-term health care costs, and ultimately add significant value to annual GDP.

Author: Meena Ganesh, Co-founder and Chairman, Portea Medical

