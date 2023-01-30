Startup stats and growth drivers for 2022





Romania’s startup scene is on the rise, with 12-fold increase in venture capital deal volume in 2022 compared to 2017. Domestic startups have attracted significant capital over the past year, cementing the success and growth of the ecosystem. That said, the volume of venture deals involving Romanian startups has grown from his modest €8.2m in 2017 to a staggering €101.7m in 2022. says the Romanian venture report How to Web.

“Venture deals involving Romanian startups have withstood strong headwinds in 2022 coming from the global tech scene and the economy in general. There are strong indications that the bets being made may change,” How to Web CEO Alexandru Agatinei points out.

The numbers in the Romania Venture Report are not surprising given the broader CEE region’s credit for growing VC funding. CEE is now one of the fastest growing regions for VC funding in Europe, growing 7.6x. Since 2017.

A report by How to Web also delves into this remarkable growth and the factors that have contributed to the success of Romania’s startup community.

73 deals in 2022 secure Romania fourth position in CEE’s VC funding ranks

The 2022 transaction value (73 transactions) was €101.7 million compared to €116.9 million in 2021, up close to the previous year’s level.

However, it is quite noteworthy that 2021 performance accounts for FintechOS’ €51 million Series B, according to the Romanian Venture Report. So, discounting outliers like this, 2022 still beat his 2021. In 2021 he is €101.7m compared to €65.9m.

The data confirms Romania’s fourth position among the top CEE countries by VC funding raised in 2022, as noted in Dealroom’s CEE Startups 2022 report, followed by Croatia, Poland, It accounts for 70% of the total volume, followed by Estonia and the Czech Republic. .

The total number of transactions also increased slightly by 5% on average, from 71 transaction records in 2021 to 73 transaction records in 2022.

Chart 1 – Transactions & Volumes (€M) – 2017-2022; Source: The Romanian Venture ReportChart 2 – Transactions & Volumes (€M) – 2021-2022; Source: Romanian Venture Report

Series A Volume Surges Over 300% YoY

2022 was the best year ever for Series A transactions in terms of both volume and number of transactions for the period dating back to 2017.

Series A trading volume tripled year-on-year, from €15.3 million in 2021 to €63 million in 2022. The number of Series A deals has also more than tripled, from 3 in 2021 to 10 in 2022. According to the first three reports, 2022 transactions (DRUID, Digitail, OutThink) will account for over 30% of total 2022 transaction volume.

In fact, the average deal size of Series A deals increased by 23.4% from €5,103.3k in 2021 to €6,296k in 2022. So far in 2022, the average seed and Series A round size continues to increase, especially in early stage investments.

Figure 3 – Series A deals – 2021-2022.Source: Romanian Venture Report

The report also showed that pre-seed volume fell by 13.2% to reach €2.8 million from €3.3 million the previous year. The number of pre-seed deals remained stable from 20 in 2021 to 19 in 2022. In fact, the average deal size of pre-seed deals fell by just 8.6% from €163,000 in 2021 to €149,000 in 2022.

Source: Romanian Venture Report

At the same time, seed trading volume also fell by 4.3%, reaching €45.3 million from €47.4 million in 2021.

However, the 2021 seed trading volume accounts for FlowX’s €7 million seed round, one of the largest European seed rounds at the time. So, taking this into account, there is absolutely no difference between the 2022 seed amount and 2021, but in reality, from his €40.1m in 2021 (discounting his €7m from the FlowX round), he shows a significant increase of 13.1%. €45.3 million in 2022, according to the report.

Source: Romanian Venture Report

2022 didn’t record an outlier like FintechOS’ €51m Series B or FlowX’s €7m seed in 2021, but it did score more significant rounds and more in terms of investment type. Diversified.

Source: Romanian Venture Report

Additionally, first round trading volume doubled and subsequent round volumes increased by 36% compared to the previous year.

€49.3 million was raised as the first round in 2022, representing a 109% volume increase compared to the first round of 23.6 million in 2021, the report shows.

With a significant 25.7% increase in the number of first round deals from 35 in 2021 to 44 in 2022, this represents a 66.3% average first round deal to €673.9K in 2021 Accompanied by a surprising increase in size. 1,120.4K in 2022.

Source: Romanian Venture Report

Regarding subsequent rounds, we noticed a large gap in the report compared to the previous year. With his €60 million volume raised as a follow-up round in 2022, this represents his 35.7% decrease in volume compared to his €93.4 million in follow-up round volume in 2021. represent.

Among the reasons behind this is the fact that, like FintechOS €51m Series B in 2021, no outliers were recorded. So, as with some of our previous analyses, looking at the follow-on rounds, we gave numbers for 2021 by two. Separate Data Set – FintechOS €51M Outlier Calculation and Discounting.

In fact, the average deal size for subsequent rounds showed either:

Considering FintechOS Series B in 2021, a decrease of 14.3% from €2,593.2k in 2021 to €2,222.4k in 2022 Discounting FintechOS Series B in 2021, €1,210.1k in 2021 to €2,222.4k in 2022 83.7% increase to the euro

And this happened regardless of the fact that the number of subsequent rounds recorded also fell by an average of 24% – from 36 in 2021 to 27 in 2022, the report adds.

2022 Top Deals and Stars

Top deals in 2022 are Druid, Digitail, OutThink, Bware Labs, Sessions, Bunnyshell, Machinations and NeuroLabs, accounting for almost half (48.6%) of total deal volume in 2022 at €54 million . evoMAG, Ogre AI, YAROOMS, and he added €11 million in volume.

Chart 11 – Top deals for 2022.Source: Romanian Venture Report

The report also points out that there were another three companies that could not be disclosed, raising a total of more than €11.5 million. From 10 million he traded 15 million euros.

RPA, cybersecurity and health industry lead the way

The report also shows that the industries represented by these top deals are extremely diverse and offer great potential in the years to come: RPA (robotic process automation), cybersecurity, health, and development tools. , productivity tools, games, human resources, e-commerce, energy, and education.

These industries are promising for investment and development as they follow common themes found across the CEE. The region is now home to promising startups in many other areas, including disruptive technologies such as security, enterprise software, e-commerce and fintech.

Additionally, Web3 and gaming startups will have to pay close attention in 2023 as they leverage each other’s strengths and renowned regional expertise at CEE.

Here, Romania is among the top five hubs on Web3 with an enterprise value of around €253 million. Finally, Gaming and his Web3 startup are looking to efficiencies to deal with the difficult times of 2023.

Source: The Romanian Venture Report Acquisitions and conclusions

The report also highlights Victoria’s Secret’s acquisition of Adore Me in a $400 million deal and Emona Capital’s €20.5 million investment in Amber Labs. Both of these will be completed in late 2022 (he in November and October respectively).

Additionally, the report does not consider investments in service providers, exits, buyouts, IPOs, etc. in the dataset used to analyze market dynamics, so these transactions were not included in the analysis. Certainly worthy of everyone’s attention.

In conclusion, developments in 2022 underscore the potential and maturity of the ecosystem, attracting more investors and entrepreneurs to the country, bringing further economic growth and innovation to Romania as the startup scene continues to thrive. is expected.

Thus, it is no secret that rough diamonds are now more common in Romania than ever before, concludes the How to Web report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/the-romanian-venture-report-2022-how-startups-attracted-over-e101m-in-funding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos