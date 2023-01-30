Former Google employee claims he was fired for rejecting female boss’s offer: report





A former Google employee accused the tech giant of firing him after rejecting the alleged advances of a female executive, according to a lawsuit filed in November. The New York Post reported that she claimed to have sensed him at a company dinner in Chelsea, Manhattan, in December.

Olohan, 48, said Miller, director of programmatic media at Google, touched Olohan’s torso, complimented his body and told him her marriage lacked spice, the lawsuit says. .

Being Asian, Miller also informed him that she knew Orohan’s wife had an affinity for Asian women who were of the same race. A company meeting, including alcohol, was reportedly held at Fig & Olive shortly after Olohan’s promotion as managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants. Miller was also part of his new team.

The married father of seven children said he quickly got out of the situation and felt so uncomfortable that he escalated it to Human Resources the following week. HR took no action and was told the matter would escalate if a woman complained of harassment to a white man. When suggested that there was, his colleague commented that Tiffany was Tiffany.

Olohan also accused Miller of making false complaints against him about the microaggression in retaliation for reporting the 2019 incident to HR, which made him uneasy. He continued to face hostility as he was openly reprimanded by an inebriated Miller at the event. Miller apologized but repeated the same behavior at a bar in April 2022. In Olohan’s lawsuit, Miller said the harassment stemmed from his refusal of her sexual advances.

Olohan said he was under increasing pressure from his superiors, who asked him to fire the male workers and hire female workers in July 2022. The following month, Google fired Olohan, ending his 16-year relationship with the company.

The stated reason for Olohan’s dismissal was that he was biased toward high performers and talented individuals by commenting on the walking speed of his employees, which was not comprehensive.

The New York Post cited a spokesperson for Miller as denying all allegations. blaming. A former Google employee, he currently serves as Klick Group’s Executive Vice President of Growth.

About the author

Multimedia journalist at Hindustan Times. We cover Indian, global, business and tech news, with a keen eye for compelling stories rooted in gender and culture. …Show details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/exgoogle-worker-claims-he-was-fired-for-rejecting-female-boss-advances-report-101675057619279.html

