Canadian Startup News of the Week (1/29/23)





Additionally, another Shopify executive is stepping down.

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup story of the week! Here you’ll find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

If you would like to receive this update weekly, please subscribe to the BetaKit newsletter using the form at the bottom of this page.

Investor liquidity issues are weighing on Canadian startups

The immediate harm is to Canadian startups looking to raise funding, including those that have closed rounds, but the funding has never materialized or been recovered.

Shopify CTO Alan Reinwand Leaves Company For Personal Reasons

BetaKit broke the news Friday morning that Leinwand will be leaving the Ottawa-based e-commerce giant next month. He is the third C-suite executive to resign since his September.

Pender Ventures closes first half of second venture fund goal of $100 million

We wanted to build that bench strength across the country in Ontario. [and] Regarding Cubec in particular, Maria Pacella, managing partner at Pender Venutres, said:

Tenstorrent replaces CEO; Apple, AMD, Intel graduates helm AI chip unicorn

Jim Keller, who first joined Tenstorrent two years ago as president and CTO, has switched roles with CEO Ljubisa Bajic.

Delphia puts co-founder on leave over sexual assault allegations, lawsuit from former employee

The lawsuit, filed in California, alleges Delphia co-founder and CTO Cameron Westland sexually assaulted and harassed a current former employee during a workplace retreat on August 17, 2022. claim.

Nuula sold to Nav Technologies following Series A round collapse

Nuula CEO Mark Ruddock wrote that the majority of Nuulas’ technology team returned to Nav after the acquisition, along with core data science, accounting and marketing talent in its Canadian office.

How to turn new graduates into successful employees

The younger generation values ​​interesting work and team connections. You need structure and strong communication.

StoryTap Founder Bernadette Butler on How He Overcame the Shock of Entrepreneurship

StoryTap founder Bernadette Butler said:

Latest Fundings, Acquisitions and Layoffs VIC – Tiny Capital and WeCommerce Merge, Go Public (Read More) VAN – Traction Complete – $6.7M (Read More) CAL – SVG Ventures Thrive Announces New $75M Fund (Read More) EDM – DeepMind Edmonton Offices Closed (Read More) TOR – Xanadu Secures $40 Million From Federal Government (Read More) TOR – Smile Digital Health – $30 Million (Read More) TOR – PartnerStack Lays Off 20% Of Staff (Read More)20 Percent Of Staff (Read More) TOR – #paid Lays Off 17 Percent Of Staff (Read More) MTL – Blockstream – $125 Million (Read More) READ) MTL – SSENSE Lays Off 7 Percent of Staff (Read More) MTL – Shakepay Lays Off 25% of Team (Read More) NY – AtomicJar – $25 Million (Read More) Courtesy of Amazon Web Services

More Top Startups Choose AWS

There’s a reason why top startups like Ada Support and Neo Financial choose to build on AWS. Whether you’re solving a technical challenge, hiring the right engineer, or finalizing funding, we’ve got all the resources you need to get started. From inception to his IPO, AWS helps Canadian startups succeed.

Click here to start migrating to the AWS Cloud today!

Can Amber Mack explain what WTF is happening in technology right now?

“Honestly, I feel 2023 will be one of the years when companies must be held accountable in the Canadian tech industry.”

Award-winning Amber Mac returns to the award-winning BetaKit Podcast for the first AMA episode of 2023, answering listener questions like: VC kills the round because LP can’t (won’t?) pay. Opportunities for technology growth in Atlantic Canada. And talk about her important 10 minutes of ChatGPT and “Next Big Things.”

STEPHEN MARCHE ON HOW GENERATIVE AI WILL TRANSFORM ACADEMIA (AND EVERYTHING)

“We are dealing with a very serious issue here, and the changes it brings are not the kind that governments can change.”

Generative AI can be a great tool. What is lost as a result? Canadian novelist, essayist and cultural critic Stephen Marche will join and discuss.

B|K: Subscribe to The BetaKit Newsletter

Use the form below to subscribe to B|K and get the best from BetaKit delivered to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/canadian-startup-news-of-the-week-1-29-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos