Sony Launches Android Music Player “Sony Walkman NW-ZX707” in India





Sony has announced the launch of the Walkman NW-ZX707 in India. The new Walkman is equipped with a DSD remastering engine to enhance the listening experience and is aimed at audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts. It also runs Android 12.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707: Key Specs and Features

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 features a large aluminum-framed 5-inch touchscreen display and offers Wi-Fi connectivity so users can stream music on the go or download songs for offline listening. increase. The DSD remastering engine resamples audio to his 11.2MHz DSD, giving listeners a more refined experience.

It also features the S-Master HX digital amplifier and AI-powered sound engine Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Ultimate, which upscales compressed audio in real-time and enhances CD-quality 16-bit lossless codec audio, It can even restore acoustics. Subtlety and dynamic range. Sony DSEE Ultimate also supports wireless headphones.

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 offers a longer battery, which the company claims can last up to 25 hours with 44.1kHz FLAC playback. If you turn the audio quality up to 96kHz FLAC, the battery will drop to 23 hours on a single charge, but you can stream music non-stop for 22 hours on the go.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707: Price, Availability

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 offers 64 GB of internal storage and can be charged from 0 to 100 in 3.5 hours via the USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 12 and allows users to download his Deezer, Spotify and other apps from the Google Play Store. Available exclusively at Headphone Zones across India, it can be purchased for Rs 69,990.

Earlier this month, the company launched the NW-A306 Walkman in Europe for around $350. It also runs on his Android and offers up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge.

