Google employees who survived layoffs are worried, ask bosses if their jobs are safe





At a recent town hall, several survivors of Google’s layoffs asked their bosses to ensure their jobs were safe.

New Delhi, updated: Jan 30, 2023 11:15 IST

Sneha Saha: Google laid off 12,000 jobs a few days ago. CEO Sundar He Pichai took full responsibility for the layoffs and apologized to all affected employees. The tech giant said it would provide full support to the 12,000 affected employees at the time it announced the layoffs, while his 6% of Google employees were leaving the rest of the workforce. staff are worried. Layoff survivors worry about the safety of their jobs.

At a recent city hall meeting, several layoff survivors questioned their superiors and asked them to ensure their jobs were safe. Is that a problem?” “How can I feel safe again?” asked another employee.

Google employees have questioned the layoff process, saying it’s not fair or based on performance. They believe layoffs were random and many top performers were asked to retire.

At the Town Hall, Pichai disagreed with these employees, saying the layoffs were not random. He clearly states, “The cut was done in a very structured, very prioritized way, nothing random.” “We have conducted a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our top priorities as a company,” Pichai said at the Town Hall.

Google’s layoffs have begun in the United States, and other markets, including India, will follow in the coming weeks.

Pichai also announced that Google will cut annual bonuses for senior employees in an effort to cut costs. “All positions above the senior vice president level will have significantly reduced annual bonuses. For senior positions, compensation will be linked to company performance,” Google’s CEO said at the Town Hall. I was. That includes Pichai, who raised his salary significantly last month.

Last month, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced a significant salary increase for Sundar Pichai. The board acknowledged Pichai’s “strong performance” as CEO and whether a significant portion of the award will be granted depends on Alphabet’s total shareholder returns compared to his other S&P 100 companies. I said it depends on the rate. As of 2020, Google was paying Pichai $2 million a year, according to filings. According to IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022, his CEO’s net worth at Google has decreased by 20% to make him 5,300 kroner, but he is still one of the world’s richest professionals his managers. I’m a person.

January 30, 2023

