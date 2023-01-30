Former Google employee sues tech giant, claiming he was fired after refusing advances from female boss





Google is in the news every day, and not for good reason. Various employees are posting on social media platforms about how layoffs are going poorly. Now, a former Google employee is suing the tech giant, claiming she was fired after she rejected her female boss’s alleged advances at a company dinner.

The incident allegedly occurred during a work dinner at a Manhattan restaurant in December 2019, according to the lawsuit.

Ryan Olohan, 48, was groped at a Chelsea restaurant in December 2019 by one of the top executives, Tiffany Miller, after he told him he knew he liked Asian women like Miller. , accused Google of firing him. In Manhattan, as reported by the New York Post.

Miller, Google’s director of programmatic media, rubbed Olohan’s abs, complimented his physique, and said her marriage lacked spice, according to court documents.

Olohan, a married father of seven, claimed he was initially reluctant to discuss the incident because many of his employees were intoxicated. However, his colleague later described the action as “Tiffany is Tiffany,” the court document added.

The female employee denied the former colleague’s claims, calling them fictitious accounts.

The lawsuit, a fictitious account of a number of deceptive events, was fabricated by a disgruntled former employee, who held a senior position at Google whose name was withheld. A spokeswoman told the New York Post.

Earlier this month, Google’s parent company Alphabet cut more than 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, amid widespread layoffs at big tech companies. This is the largest layoff in the company’s 25-year history.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took “full responsibility” for the decisions that led to the layoffs.

Since then, many employees have indicated on LinkedIn that they woke up one morning and went to work as usual only to find their accounts were disabled, indicating that they had been fired.

