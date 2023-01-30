Google built an AI bot that makes music from text, but won’t release it





Google has announced that it has developed an AI bot that generates music based on text descriptions. Due to existing technical issues and risks, this technology will not be released to the public. The tech giant ramps up its AI efforts after issuing “Code Red” following the ChatGPT surge. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

In the artificial intelligence competition, Google announced that it has developed a bot that creates music based on text prompts, but we don’t expect it to be available anytime soon.

In a research paper published Thursday, Google researchers described MusicLM as “a model that generates high-fidelity music from textual descriptions such as ‘a soothing violin melody backed by a distorted guitar riff.'” I’m here.

“MusicLM shows that it can be conditioned on both text and melody, in that it can transform whistling and humming melodies according to the style described in the text caption,” the paper reads.

Studies show that users receive corresponding results when they enter a description such as “A charming jazz song with a striking sax solo and solo singer” or “Berlin 90s techno with deep bass and strong kicks.” I can. A similar example shared by Google on his Github page shows a voice corresponding to such a prompt.

MusicLM’s debut comes at a time of rapid rise for ChatGPT, OpenAI’s buzz chatbot. This prompted Google to issue a “Code Red”. This is what The New York Times described as “like turning on the fire alarm” for the tech giant in his December.

To compete, the company is ramping up the release of 20 new products and a version of Google Search with AI chatbot capabilities, according to The Times.

Still, Google said it had no intention of releasing MusicLM to the public, citing a lack of representation and cultural appropriation, technical glitches, and programming biases that could lead to “potential misappropriation of creative content.” and various other risks.

Our research found an identifiable existing song in about 1% of cases, pointing to possible copyright infringement.

“We have no plans to release the model at this time and strongly emphasize that more work is needed in the future to address these risks associated with music generation,” said the study.

The study also addresses existing limitations of the technology, such as the use of negation, temporal ordering used in text prompts, and speech quality. Looking ahead, the researchers said they intended to work on “modeling high-level song structures such as introductions, verses, and choruses.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-ai-bot-makes-music-text-wont-release-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos