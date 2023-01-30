Disney showcases cutting-edge innovations at annual Tech & Data Showcase





Disney Advertising recently hosted its third annual Tech & Data Showcase, showcasing the breadth and depth of Disney’s technology and data innovations. The media and entertainment powerhouse will perform multi-faceted production shots at key creative and studio locations, then hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, chief business and economics correspondent for ABC News, at GMA Studios in Times Square. A live Q&A was held.

“This day is dedicated to showcasing how we continue to demonstrate and prove the power of Disney data and technology solutions that are delivering real results for brands today. Our priority is to anticipate our clients’ needs and be better able to serve their businesses 52 weeks out of the year.”

During the showcase, Disney highlighted some key advancements that are dominating the industry.

Accelerated cross-screen insights Rapid adoption of Disney’s Audience Graph and clean room technology First-party measurement of future access through automation

“Our bold vision to build a dynamic platform that includes measurement was a strategic move for Disney. And it’s working as we’re seeing today,” said Aaron LaBerge, chief technology officer for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

During the live Q&A, Rebecca Jarvis joins Disney Advertising executives (Lisa Valentino, EVP, Client Solutions and Addressable Enablement; Jeremy Helfand, EVP and Head of Advertising Platforms; Dana McGraw, SVP, Audience Modeling and Data Science) Did. Dialogue ranged from Disney’s own technology, to giving clients choice and flexibility, to building a future-proof blueprint that scales across screens, such as streaming.

Key takeaways from the conversation:

On the importance of technology you build, not borrow or buy: Owning your own technology allows you to truly own your destiny. – Lisa Valentino Behind Disney’s intent to drive data innovation: We were ahead of our schedule. [now] We were able to provide all three: activation, purchase and metering. Not just an idea, I have a solution at the moment. – Dana McGraw Powering the technology in-house: Being able to build the product once and deploy it across all Disney endpoints aligns with our vision of building a unified advertising platform once and deploying everywhere. . Buy once, ship anywhere. – Jeremy Helfand Paving the Way for the Entire Market: With nearly every category activated in the Clean Room Disneys blueprint, selectivity means we have to keep innovating all the time in the market. – Lisa Valentino Connect audience insights across screens: We wanted to chart our own way in-house so we know what we’re creating and put the consumer first. It’s really, in the end, the connective tissue of everything we do. – Dana McGraw Viewer experience and business results are not mutually exclusive: There is a direct link between viewer experience and return on investment there is a positive correlation. Owning your own technology stack does not mean lack of interoperability. – Jeremy Helfand

Disney Advertising’s annual Tech and Data Showcase sets the stage for the company’s continued commitment to providing insight-driven, performance-proven solutions to brands and advertisers across the Disney portfolio. Disney Advertising will host its annual Upfront event on May 16, 2023 at New York City’s state-of-the-art North Javits Center.

