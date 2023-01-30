Opinion | Layoffs by Email Show What Employers Really Think About Their Employees





Such conversations also benefit employers when a good employee is fired through no fault of their own. Because people remember how they were treated in their worst moments, and word spreads quickly. You’ll read all about future employment prospects on Twitter or Glassdoor. In a tight labor market, corporate brutality can leave a lasting stain on its reputation.

Perhaps the most appalling aspect of email terminations is the asymmetry between what companies expect from their employees and how they treat them in return. Employees in all kinds of jobs are under daily pressure to do the best they can. Low paying service jobs can mean insane, unpredictable, unprofitable hours. For higher-paying tech jobs, it can mean sacrificing the similitude of life outside the office. This is a requirement often justified by lofty rhetoric about changing the world or promises of pots of gold rewards in an unspecified future. .

Expecting employees to give at least two weeks’ notice and help with the transition is rooted in the sense that they owe their employers something more than just their work.

However, there is often no such requirement if the company chooses to end the relationship. The same people who helped build the company are suddenly re-recognized as potential criminals who can steal unidentified things.

On Twitter, where Elon Musk has embraced managerial incompetence as if it were a new art form that requires great creativity, employees work longer hours, sleep in the office when needed, and more. I was asked to sign a pledge to be hardcore. Naturally, many instead chose to protect their family life and self-esteem.

For them, this was just the first indignation. Many dismissed employees found their severance pay offers unfulfilled for months, and some were even called back to work when it was discovered that they could not operate the site without severance pay. The employee went to LinkedIn early on and wrote Elons a letter to my new boss, and Im thrilled! Reportedly didn’t make it past the first round of layoffs.

The union approval rate has already reached 71%. This dehumanization of workers is fueling this trend. The once unthinkable unionization of big tech companies now seems almost inevitable.

Treating employees as if they were simply expendable units will ultimately endanger the company’s own interests. Abused workers seem to know their worth, but employers do not, as they tend to demonstrate more and more.

Contributing opinion writer Elizabeth Spears is a journalist and digital media strategist. She was editor-in-chief of the New York Observer and the first editor-in-chief of Gawker.

