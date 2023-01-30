Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be reduced in price prior to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23.Click here to check the cost





Ahead of the official introduction of the Galaxy S23, smartphone maker Samsung has slashed the price of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung is preparing to release its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S23. The series includes his three smartphones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price has been reduced by Rs. 10,000 in November last year. Following the price cut, the 128 GB variant is now available for Rs. A 256GB variant was available for Rs 62,999. 66,999. Smartphone prices have been reduced by Rs. 5,000.

Customers can now get the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Rs. 57,999, 256GB option costs Rs. 61,999 thanks to Rs. 5,000 yen price reduction. The smartphone is available in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Bora Purple and Green colors.

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S22 can also take advantage of certain special incentives from smartphone manufacturers. Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 will receive Rs. 2,000 off with Samsung Store app. You also get 100 GB of free cloud storage from OneDrive.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone uses the Android 12 operating system, with the company’s own One UI overlay on top. The smartphone is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung will unveil its latest Galaxy S series phones on February 1st. The South Korean company has arranged a 11:30pm launch event to showcase the Galaxy S23 series. Business hosts an event in San Francisco. Starts at 11:30 PM IST. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Samsung’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Samsung Newsroom and website.

Q2.Can I charge the Samsung S22 wirelessly? The Samsung S22 smartphone series enabled wired charging, but it also supports hassle-free wireless charging.

