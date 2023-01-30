Yes, I want this new Chevrolet Corvette GT3.R Racer.





motor sports

Chevrolet showcases new endurance racer, ready for next year’s 24 Hours of Daytona

Chevrolet Corvette GT3.R. Built by sports car stalwart Chevrolet and endurance racing specialist Pratt Miller Engineering, his full-fledged GT3 racer will debut at next year’s 24 Hours of Daytona. It’s also safe to say it’s the Corvette we covet.

But I would rather that, given that the car on which it is based, whether it is a Trabant or a Tramontana, is always a good racing car. The Vette GT3.R’s mid-engined, full-aluminum chassis adds aluminum, Kevlar, and carbon fiber lashings that many consider superior to, say, the recycled communist cotton in old Trabi. I guess.

Also nice about the Vette is the fact that the mid-engine in question is actually a small-block Chevy V8 (or LT6, if you’re interested) that can make a ton of power. Exactly how much power the GT3.R makes is a bit difficult to pinpoint at this point, a) that amount is determined by the overall balance of performance, so it’s unlikely to be finalized just yet. b) Chevrolet V8. This is generally a case of how much power sir needs, c) Chevrolet won’t tell you.

But just like the magazines you find at the supermarket checkout, you won’t stop guessing until you come up with something that resembles an answer.

The GT3.Rs engine is based on the Corvette Z06’s 5.5-liter flat-plane V8 engine. It apparently shares about 70% of the parts with a normal production engine, including cylinder heads, connecting rods, injectors, coils, gaskets, and a flat-plane crankshaft (unfortunately, they don’t do heavy stuff there). lifting is done regularly). soon.

In the Z06, it puts out a slightly mammoth 670bhp, and Chevrolet kindly admits it’s pumping out more horsepower than its race car. Unlike classes (which turn out to be as simple as string theory). Mailroom from that episode of Its Always Sunny.

Now to Pratt Miller Engineering. Since first teaming with GM he has earned his eight class honors at Le Mans, winning the 24 Hours of Daytona outright in 2001 and an undefeated run from 2003 to 2015. contributed to Chevrolet NASCAR’s dominance, if not to call it anything else. Pick the tip of the iceberg. These are just a few of the long list of race victories.

ok so? Race cars made by giant companies and racing equipment go fast. Not much for the rest of us, right?

Well about that. I can’t say it applies to our last one of his, but Chevrolet Racing has changed his strategy for 2024 with a complete customer support program available to the team running the Z06 GT3.R GT3.R will be used longer than ever before. That means a truck full of spare parts and bodywork, helping with chassis setup, data analysis, and all the work and jerks inherent in running a race team.

The concept of being a customer racer traveling the world from circuit to circuit while Chevrolet fixes parts is the kind of Corvette experience we crave.

