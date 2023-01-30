Mating causes jet lag and changes behavior in female fruit flies





A groundbreaking technique reveals that sperm proteins that are transferred from male to female fruit fly mating alter the expression of genes associated with the fly’s circadian clock.

The findings, published January 27 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, may help explain how this protein, called a sex peptide, alters female behavior.

After mating, sex peptides have been shown to induce increased egg production, aggression, activity, and feeding, while decreasing sleep and mating interest in previously unmated females.

Flies like to eat at certain times of the day, says Mariana Wolfner, a professor of molecular biology and genetics, a Stephen H. Weiss Dean Fellow at the University of Arts and Sciences, and one of the paper’s senior authors. 74) said. Flies sleep at specific times, and a circadian clock mechanism controls when flies do these things.

What she saw, she said, were these very same behaviors, such as sleeping and eating, being altered post-mating by sex peptides. Shifting the entire clock.

A surprising discovery is that looking at transcriptome RNA sequences that reveal gene expression, or which genes are turned on and off at many different time points, yields high-resolution data that reveals the order in which changes occur. made possible by providing This method was performed in the laboratory of Andrew Clarke, Jacob Gould-Schulman Professor of Population Genetics at the University of Arts and Sciences, and senior and corresponding author of the study.

In this study, the researchers used three treatments, all with co-housed female fruit flies.One treatment served as an unmated control. In another example, females were bred to standard males. And third, males and females that did not produce sex peptides were mated.

The lead author of the study, Sofie Delbare, a postdoctoral fellow in Clark’s lab, and Sumanta Basu, assistant professor of statistics and data science at the University of Agricultural and Life Sciences, examined Drosophila female heads at 10 different time points. I started by removing First 24 hours after mating. We then performed transcriptomes for each time point. Using these precise transcriptome measurements, the researchers discovered which genes were involved post-mating and how long it took male sex peptides to induce changes in females. I wanted to

At 10 time points and using 3 different treatments, researchers found changes in the expression of over 1,000 genes. The vast amount of data was analyzed using another method developed by co-authors in the Department of Statistics and Data Science. This method clustered gene expression data across time periods, allowing his Delbare to identify the most relevant biological patterns that changed over time.

Delbare said it provided a very detailed picture of the women’s responses to the sex peptides. No one had looked in such detail before, and thanks to the high resolution, we were able to find the earliest regulators that were changing and prompting the next response.

During the first four hours after mating, Delbare and colleagues found changes in the expression of genes involved in metabolism and the circadian clock in female flies. What caused these initial changes is unknown, but pheromones other than sex peptides or seminal fluid proteins are possible candidates. The initial impact was short-lived. They didn’t last without sex peptides and seemed to prime the system.

In a second phase, researchers found that the sex peptide caused changes in genes regulating circadian rhythms and genes regulated by the circadian clock pathway 4 hours after mating.

This study opens the door for future research exploring questions such as: How Sexual Peptides Control the Circadian Clock at the Neuronal Level. how the clock alterations relate to the observed post-mating responses; how long the effect lasts; and, given that circadian clock genes are highly conserved in many organisms, these Whether the effect occurs in other organisms.

This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health through a joint initiative with the National Science Foundation.

