Kuo: Apple to release foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand in 2024





According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand sometime next year.

In a series of tweets, Kuo said, “Foldable iPad with all-new design. Analyst said he was ‘sure’ that the foldable device would arrive in 2024, but could be more specific. did not disclose.

According to analysts’ latest research, the iPad’s kickstand uses carbon fiber material, which is lightweight and durable. Chinese polishing and bonding supplier Anjie Technology is reportedly the new beneficiary of the foldable iPad.

Based on Apple’s iPad plans, Kuo said it is taking a “cautious approach” to 2023 iPad shipments, predicting a year-over-year decline of about 10-15 percent. But he expects the 2024 foldable model to “boost shipments and improve the product mix.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors that Apple is planning to launch a foldable iPad.According to an October 2022 report by CCS Insight analysts, Apple will bring the foldable iPad to the iPhone in 2024. I plan to use it as a practice folding technique before adopting it for the first time.

According to trusted display analyst Ross Young, Apple is testing a foldable iPad display that measures around 20 inches in size, but Young says the device will hit the market pretty late, perhaps in 2026 or 2027. I expect it to be

(4/4) Therefore, I am taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments in 2023, projecting a 10-15% year-over-year decline.Nonetheless, I’m positive about his 2024 Foldable iPad and hope this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix.—(Ming-Chikuo)(@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Apple is said to be working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that can be used in the company’s foldable products, though it remains to be seen whether the material will be used in the iPhone or iPad. It’s not clear.

Update: Since Kuo made his prediction, Ross Young has said he expects multiple OLED iPads in 2024, but we haven’t heard anything about a foldable iPad in the same year.

