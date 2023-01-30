Everyone will want to buy the iPhone 15 Ultra this fall





We’re still about seven months away from the iPhone 15 announcement, but if the rumors are to be believed, everyone will be talking about the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to have all the features Apple offers in the iPhone. The iPhone Pro Max replacement will have his 6.7-inch display very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but everything else will be upgraded. Rumors we’ve heard about the iPhone 15 Ultra include:

Titanium Body: For years, Apple was rumored to be working on an iPhone that would use a different material than stainless steel or aluminum.After the Apple Watch Ultra, smart money has finally arrived in lightweight titanium. To make the difference stand out, Apple may only offer a single color like the Apple Watch.

Wi-Fi 6E: After being introduced on the iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, Wi-Fi 6E is almost certain to come to the iPhone 15 with faster speeds and higher bandwidth than Wi-Fi 6. According to the latest rumors, it will only come with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.

A17 Bionic: After Apple split last year’s Pro model with the A16 chip, it’s reportedly doing the same for 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra featuring the new 3nm A17 processor for speed and efficiency is expected to improve significantly.

Solid-state volume power buttons: Apple will reportedly use solid-state buttons with a dedicated haptic engine on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, eliminating the last moving part.

Periscope Zoom: Another rumored feature, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to feature a new periscope zoom lens. It claims to reach 6x or 10x optical zoom and 30x or 50x digital zoom for incredible clarity.

Thunderbolt: iPhones will almost certainly switch to USB-C this year, but non-Pro models will still maintain Lightning speeds, while Pro and Ultra models will reach iPad Pro-like transfer speeds thanks to Thunderbolt support. It has been reported that

It’s a long list of features that make the iPhone 15 Ultra the most desirable phone of all time. And there are many more possibilities. Unknownz21 on Twitter, who leaked schematics showing Wi-Fi 6E and solid-state buttons, said that he has “discovered obvious new features/changes” in the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra, adding that “when deemed appropriate.” I plan to spill the beans. The iPhone 15 Ultra has one more feature, so start saving now. This is arguably the most expensive iPhone ever made.

