Respected Analyst Is ‘Positive’, Apple Will Launch Foldable iPad Next Year





Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on Twitter that Apple will launch an “all-new design foldable iPad” with a “carbon fiber kickstand” next year. Supply sources in his chain say Kuo is “positive” about the next-generation tablet launch.

Kuo has provided few details about the new device, but rumors are already circulating that Apple is working on an iPad larger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It’s not clear how Apple will market this device, or how small it will be when folded.

(4/4) Therefore, I am taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments in 2023, projecting a 10-15% year-over-year decline. Nonetheless, I’m positive about his 2024 foldable iPad and expect this new model to boost shipments and improve the product mix.

— Minchi Kuo (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Despite the plethora of foldable phones on the market from Samsung, Motorola and Oppo, Apple has yet to launch a foldable device and there are few rumors suggesting it is imminent. Samsung plans to ship about 10 million foldable phones in 2022, but the market still accounts for a tiny fraction of mobile phone sales.

According to Kuo, the carbon fiber kickstand is “lightweight and durable.” It’s not clear if he’s referring to features on his iPad itself or accessories. Apple has never made a device with a built-in kickstand.

Little is known about foldable iPads, such as whether they have an outer screen to use when folded, like the Galaxy Z Fold, and how they close without leaving a gap. All of Samsung’s foldable devices have a small U-shaped opening when closed due to the hinge, which Apple is unlikely to use. A recent patent shows Samsung is developing a “waterdrop hinge” that allows the case to fold flat, but it’s not yet shipping.

Kuo said the foldable iPad follows an unprecedented release lull that has seen more than a year without a new iPad. Apple released the M2 iPad Pro and the 10th generation iPad in October, but Kuo said he doesn’t expect a new model for the next nine to 12 months. He expects the iPad mini, which was last refreshed with a complete redesign in September 2021, to likely have little more than a new processor and “start mass production in Q1 2024.” .

