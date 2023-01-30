



If you live on Earth, you’ve probably heard about the soothing, sleep-improving benefits of weighted blankets, but it turns out there’s only one brand that backs up that claim. The only blanket scientifically proven to improve sleep, it wraps you in a comfy hug that releases relaxation-inducing hormones like serotonin and melatonin. We offer several designs to suit your specific sleeping preferences.

But recently, the brand has gone beyond weighted blankets to launch quality wellness items that support self-care in the comfort of your own home: muscle recovery tools. Relieves aches and pains caused by daily stress.

Keep scrolling to check out the brand’s selection of weighted blankets and new muscle recovery tools.

gravity

The OG Weighted Blanket has been rated 4.48 stars by over 1,700 reviewers. [they] I have made it. This blanket gave my insomniac spouse the long, deep sleep she’d been craving to avoid her for years. The removable cover is made from a plush microplush material and is available in 3 weights and sizes and 7 colors.

gravity

If you tend to sleep soundly, the Gravitys Cooling Weighted Blanket (available in 3 weights and 6 colors) offers the same soothing stimulation with a breathable twist. The redesigned cover is made of 100% eucalyptus-derived lyocell, which is silky soft, sweat-wicking and breathable. Eco-friendly and OEKO-TEX certified for sensitive skin.

gravity

An all-new release, this tool gives you all the benefits of an infrared sauna without leaving your home. FAR infrared technology is intended to calm the mind, promote muscle recovery, and create a post-sauna euphoria as a result of deep detoxification. Luckily, sweating is encouraged thanks to non-toxic, waterproof materials and easy storage in the included bag.

gravity

A heat applicator stimulates blood flow to improve muscle recovery and repair, and six different attachments literally hit the spot every time. This handheld massager uses percussive massage technology to reduce pressure on contact, is rechargeable and comes in a sleek case for easy transport and storage.

gravity

For a more targeted and portable recovery, we have this weighted infrared heat pad. Similar to a sauna, it also has a healing effect with continuous far-infrared heat and is filled with tourmaline weighted beads to enhance relaxation. However, it is much smaller and can be placed directly on the part of the body that needs the most heat therapy. It is also very easy to pack, transport and store.

gravity

This portable back wrap might just become your lower back’s new best friend. It provides soothing infrared heat with a portable rechargeable battery so you can take it anywhere. Plus, a digital display sits on the wrap so you can adjust heat settings as needed. let me

