Zoom upgrades virtual event experience with new solution





Zoom has announced a new event management solution that allows users to offer flexibility and extended capabilities to single-session virtual events.

Zoom sessions allow users to deploy Zoom meetings or Zoom webinars to host virtual events using their familiar platform.

The solution provides powerful production, branding, and analytics tools designed to help users engage with attendees, improve ROI, and enhance customer brands.

Robin Bunevich, Integrated Marketing Manager for Zoom Events and Zoom Video Webinars, commented:

However, not all events require the same functionality. A one-size-fits-all approach to event management can mean sacrificing features you need or paying for features you don’t.

With that in mind, we’re excited to announce Zoom Sessions, a new event management solution that gives you the flexibility and scalability you need for single-session events.

What you can do in a Zoom session

As the demand for hybrid events continues to grow, Zoom recognizes that each business has unique needs when it comes to hosting online events.

Zoom sessions are designed to give marketing teams more options, and Zoom meetings or Zoom webinars can be used to:

Users can track and measure event success with Zoom session analytics and ticketing features The solution allows customers to grow their pipeline and generate new leads using marketing automation tools and integrations You can create better engagement with your attendees by using interactive features to foster collaboration and meaningful connections.Use production tools and customizable branding to create brand awareness for your organization. Key Features to Build Degree and Adoption

Zoom has broken down the main features of a Zoom session into production tools, audience engagement, team collaboration, event branding, analytics, management workflow and setup.

All features are designed to help users transform single-session virtual events such as product demos, fireside chats, networking events, and roundtable discussions.

Here’s a breakdown of the key features:

Production Tools Backstage Practice Sessions Simulive Resources Audience Engagement Q&A Sessions Live Polling and Results Sessions Surveys Chat Team Collaboration Events can include up to 5 Hosts and 3 Collaborators Customers can host from a single license Ability to create customizable event registration pages and emails Virtual backgrounds, backsplashes, and name tags Analytics Detailed dashboards for tracking and measurement Admin workflows Organize and organize single session events Access to the Zoom event portal to manage Paid tickets can be set up with PayPal or Stripe Event hub available Organize events and past event recordings Setup Customizable registration Pre- and post-event email reminders Invest in hybrid events

Zoom Sessions is just one of the products the company has launched in recent months to align with improvements to virtual events.

In December, Zoom launched its own eCDN called Zoom Mesh to address bandwidth congestion for Zoom events and Zoom webinars.

This solution is designed to help IT administrators optimize their organization’s network bandwidth using Zoom webinars or Zoom events.

Zoom Mesh is a peer-to-peer product that does not require any additional components to deploy and is instead built into every Zoom client. IT admins can get up and running in minutes from the Zoom web portal.

Since this is a native solution, all event or webinar organizers, panelists, and attendees can take advantage of all native features of the product.

Bunevich told UC Today in December:

Second, it’s easy to enable, requires no hardware or software to be installed in your data center, and is fully integrated into your Zoom client, cloud, and web portal.

Many of our customers have asked us to build this because they continue to use our Webinar and Events product and want to preserve that end-user experience.

Similar to Zoom sessions, users deploying Zoom Mesh will have access to features they are accustomed to when using the Zoom platform.

