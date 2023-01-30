Free Library Box Coming to Gainesville





Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line the walls of Heather Rays’ home library. This is the pride of her 48-year-old UF physics professor. If she finds a book she hasn’t picked up in a while, she puts it in one of the several community bookcases around Alachua County in her local Little Her Free Library.

Little Free Library is a non-profit organization that works with local community members in over 100 countries to provide free and easy access to literature using shared boxes. The program follows picking up books and sharing thoughts on books, with individuals expected to donate their own items in exchange for what they have taken.

The website’s virtual map lists over 10 small free libraries in the Gainesville area.

Ray started by donating books to two library boxes in his daughter’s kindergarten, but three years ago he decided to open his own small free library outside his office on the University of Florida campus.

I had a large group of students during office hours, and at some point during that time I said, “Well, this is ridiculous. Why don’t we start a free little library right outside the office?” I was. Ray said. I bring my books to campus because there is enough traffic for high turnover.

Initially, Lay said he didn’t see the expected turnout as classes moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since her classes are back in person, Ray offers more limited office hours, but she said she still sees activities at the library.

You can see if there are any books that have been stuck for a while, Ray said. .

To officially register Little Free Library, you can purchase a charter through the organization’s website. These charters provide access to register libraries on the Global Library Map, allowing visitors to find boxes in their area. The owner will also receive a nameplate on the box.

Karen Johnson, 70, of Gainesville, manages the Little Free Library out of her home.

A former librarian and elementary school media specialist, Johnson had wanted to get involved with the organization since he first read about it 20 years ago, but felt it would be too time-consuming and expensive to make it happen on his own.

I was determined to do it someday but never got around to doing it, she said.

In 2022, Johnson’s husband and daughter conspired to make boxes as birthday and Christmas gifts.

Are you enjoying what you are reading? Deliver The Alligator content to your inbox

Drawing on her experience as a librarian, Johnson is dedicated to bringing classics and good literature into her box and into her community, she said. As an excuse, I said I was constantly updating my selections and offering something for everyone from toddlers to college students.

Many Little Free Library owners buy charters to register their boxes with their organizations, but there are many unofficial boxes as well. One of these unofficial libraries is located on the ground floor of the Rights Union and contains books, movies and CDs for students and visitors to exchange.

Many of these boxes feature classic novels and award-winning texts, but there are also many hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Little Free Libraries is also a way for individuals to revisit parts of their childhood.

April Hines, a librarian at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, grew up visiting libraries with her mother. According to Hines, she came from a low-income family and the library provided her primary source of entertainment.

Hines, who is now raising an eight-year-old son, said visiting the neighborhood’s Little Free Library offers new ways to share literature with her son, much like a mother used to do with her son. I’m here. Hines, she said, not only explored her new genre, but also reconnected with the classic children’s books she read in her youth.

Many owners adorn their Little Free Library boxes. These personal touches are a big draw for Hines, she said, because each library has its own personality.

It’s so loved and well cared for, Hines said of her neighborhood box.

