AI has triggered a renaissance in tech industry R&D, according to Meta’s chief AI scientist

According to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta, the strength of artificial intelligence in the deep learning era has led to a kind of renaissance in corporate research and development in information technology.

In a small meeting of press and management via Zoom, LeCun said, “The type of technology we’ve been working on has a far greater commercial impact and far-reaching impact than the days before artificial intelligence. I am,” he said. this month.

Also, ChatGPT is “not particularly revolutionary” and “nothing revolutionary,” said Meta’s chief AI scientist.

“As a result, a lot of research funding has been raised and, in fact, industry research has been updated.”

Until just 20 years ago, LeCun said, Microsoft Research was the only industry group that “had any prestige in information technology.” However, after that, in the 2010s, “Google Research emerged in earnest, and FAIR [Facebook AI Research], and several other labs have been launched, basically reviving the idea that industry can do basic research. “

LeCun said there’s a resurgence in corporate R&D, “because of these technologies, the outlook for what’s going to happen in the future and what’s going to happen today is great.”

According to LeCun, the value of applied AI will lead to a dual-track system in which corporate R&D maintains long-term moonshot projects, and then another track to focus research on practical product applications.

“It makes perfect sense for a company like Meta to simultaneously have a large lab with ambitious long-term goals such as building intelligent virtual assistants with human-level intelligence. Because that’s what we want in the end, but at the same time the developed technology is already useful.

“For example, content moderation and speech detection in multiple languages ​​has been completely revolutionized in the last couple of years by Transformer pre-trained in a self-managing way,” LeCun said of Google’s Transformer. We mentioned the natural language processing program introduced in 2017 and is the basis for many programs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“AI has come a long way, an incredible amount of progress,” said LeCun.

LeCun was an invited speaker for a 1.5 hour talk hosted by Collective.[i] Forecast, an interactive online discussion series hosted by Collective[i]bills itself as “an AI platform designed to optimize B2B sales.”

LeCun was answering questions from ZDNET. This is about how the unprecedented interest in AI by industry and commerce is impacting the fundamental science of AI.

Also, Meta’s AI guru LeCun: Most of today’s AI approaches never lead to true intelligence.

LeCun described himself as “optimistic” about the ability of applied AI to be used in society for good. He pointed out that even if the AI ​​fails to achieve some goals, it can still have beneficial effects.

LeCun gave an example of an autonomous vehicle system. Although autonomous vehicle systems have failed to drive truly autonomously, they have had the dividend of providing life-saving road safety features.

“All cars launched in Europe must have ABS, an automatic emergency braking system,” says LeCun. “It’s not required in the US, but many cars have it.”

He pointed out that ABS is “the same system that allows cars to drive themselves on highways, right?” The braking mechanism reduces collisions by he 40%. “So we hear a lot about Teslas being hit by trucks and stuff like that, but they are absolutely lifesaving and needed.”

LeCun also volunteered to improve people’s lives, saying, “One of the things I think is very promising about AI at the moment is its use in science and medicine.”

“There are many systems, hundreds of which are FDA-approved, that improve the reliability of MRIs, X-rays, and many other diagnostics of disease,” said LeCun. “This will have a huge impact on health.”

While these breakthroughs are positive, he said they are small compared to the “big ones” — how AI can be used to advance science.

Also, Meta’s AI luminary LeCun explores the energy frontier of deep learning

“We have systems that allow us to fold proteins. We now have systems that allow us to design proteins to stick to specific sites. This means that we can design drugs in a completely different way than we have done in the past.” means,” says LeCun. .

AI also “has great potential to advance materials science,” says LeCun. “And we will need this because we need to solve climate change. So we need to be able to get batteries with high capacity, and we need to not spend a fortune and use exotic materials. There is none, only one can be found.”

LeCun pointed to one such materials project, Open Catalyst, founded by colleagues at FAIR. This is in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University where he applies AI to develop “new catalysts for use in renewable energy storage to help combat climate change.”

“If we could cover a small desert with photovoltaic panels and store the energy used by those panels, for example in the form of hydrogen or methane,” LeCun explained. Current approaches for storing hydrogen or methane products are “scalable or efficient, but not both,” he said.

“Maybe with the help of AI, could we discover new catalysts that would make that process more efficient or scalable by not requiring exotic new materials? It might not work, but it’s worth a try.” I have.”

Also, Microsoft CEO Nadella: “Expect to build AI into every layer of the stack”

Despite these many promising commercial and applied applications, LeCun suggested that the narrowness of industrial applications falls short of AI’s grander goal: the quest for animal- or human-level intelligence.

According to LeCun, the enormous research advances underlying today’s applications such as transformers were made possible in the era of deep learning by unprecedented data and computing availability, but the fundamental science Progress has not always been plentiful and abundant.

“What has caused the more recent wave is, firstly, some conceptual advances – but frankly not much, not very impressive – but in practice, the available The amount of data and the amount of computation created makes it possible to scale up these systems.”

Large language models such as GPT-3, the computer program on which ChatGPT is based, have shown that AI scaling, i.e. adding layers of tunable parameters, directly improves program performance. is showing. “When you scale it up, you’ll find that it works very well,” he said of GPT-3 and its ilk.

LeCun said the industry could become profitable at some point if it relied solely on scaling without looking for other avenues.

Also: Machines That Think Like Humans: Everything You Need to Know About AGI and AI Discuss 3

“Many companies, especially OpenAI, have used this as a mantra: make things bigger and they work better,” he said. “But I think we’re reaching that limit now.”

Despite scaling ever-larger models, LeCun said, “It doesn’t seem possible to train fully autonomous self-driving cars. [automobile] You can build your system by simply training a larger neural network with more data. It doesn’t seem to get there. “

Programs such as ChatGPT, which LeCun calls “not particularly revolutionary” or “nothing revolutionary,” are impressive but lack the ability to plan, he said.

“They are completely reactive,” says LeCun. “You give them thousands of words of context” means a human-typed prompt.

“There’s no need to plan ahead or break down complex tasks into simpler tasks. It’s just reactive,” LeCun said.

LeCun gave an example of the OpenAI program Co-Pilot, which has been integrated into the GitHub code management platform by Microsoft. “Such a system has very dire limitations,” he said. “They are basically used as predictive keyboards on steroids.”

And AI pioneer Jeff Hinton says there will be a whole new type of computer.

“You start writing a program, explain what to do in comments, and then you have a tool based on a large language model that completes the program,” he explained.

Autocomplete like this is like cruise control in your car to help you drive on the highway. Co-Pilot “must always be at the wheel” because it can generate errors in your code without even knowing it.

“The question is, how do you get from a system that generates code that may or may not run,” LeCun said. “The answer to this is that all systems today are unplanable and completely reactive.”

“And this is not what is required for intelligent action.”

Rather, LeCun said, “if you want intelligent action, you need a system that can predict the effects of its own actions,” LeCun said, adding “some kind of internal world model, how the world is going. You must have a mental model of To change as a result of one’s actions. “

LeCun last summer outlined a thought article on the need for programs with planning capabilities. He discussed this in detail with ZDNET in September.

At this point, the revival of corporate information technology research and development has yet to translate into technology’s most important achievement: productivity, but it could happen within the next decade, LeCun said. increase.

Also, intelligence may no longer be the true goal of AI

LeCun, citing research by Erik Brynjolfsson, a researcher in the Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence Group at Stanford University, said that economists see AI as a “general-purpose technology,” meaning that it will “slowly permeate every corner of the economy and industry, becoming a fundamental part of the economy.” “Something that has a real impact,” he said. All economic activity “encourages innovation and thus leads to increased productivity” through various effects such as the creation of new jobs and the displacement of others. In other words, innovation-based innovation is economically equivalent to productivity.

“In particular, what Eric is saying is that, at least until very recently, we have not observed productivity gains from AI, and historically it takes about 15 years, He said it would take 20 years of a technological revolution.

“So, according to his prediction, it will probably happen in the next 10 years.”

A revival of basic corporate research and development in information technology may have some staying power, LeCun noted, given its appeal to young academics.

“I think one of the phenomena that we’ve been observing is that young, talented people aspire to be AI researchers, because it’s cool to be an AI researcher. The same people would have gone to the fundraiser before,” said LeCun. “I think they should go to science.”

