Google exec claims he was fired after turning down female boss’s offer: report

A former Google employee named Ryan Olohan claimed that company officials fired him after he refused the alleged advances of a female executive, according to a New York Post report.

The man filed a lawsuit in November, claiming that in Chelsea, Manhattan, in December 2019, Tiffany Miller touched him at dinner and told him he knew he had an affinity for Asian women. bottom.

The defendant, Google’s director of programmatic media, rubbed Olohan’s abs, complimented his physique and said her marriage lacked “spice,” according to court documents.

A company meeting involving alcohol was reportedly held at Fig & Olive shortly after Olohan was promoted to managing director of food, beverages and restaurants. Miller was part of his new team.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Olohan, a married father of seven children, said he was initially reluctant to bring up the case because they were all drunk, and a colleague later described the behavior as “Tiffany was It’s Tiffany,” court documents said.

Olohan reported the issue to HR the following week, but HR took no action. HR conceded, “If the complaint were ‘the other way around,’ that is, a woman accusing a white man of harassment, the complaint would certainly escalate.”

Further in the lawsuit, Olohan alleges that the defendant began retaliating against him after he criticized him and filed a complaint by reporting him to Human Resources for “microaggressions.” The complaint did not specify that Miller accused him.

In April 2022, at a karaoke bar, Miller harassed Olohan at a company gathering, the lawsuit said. He reiterated that he knew that he preferred Asian women to white women.

Olohan also said he felt pressure from his boss. I was told that his management team had “clearly too many white people.”

In July, Google fired Olohan, ending a 16-year relationship with the company, according to a New York Post report.

He was told by the Google employee research team that he was fired for not being “inclusive.”

In a statement to the Post, a spokesperson for Miller denied the accusations against his client.

“This lawsuit is a fictitious account of events filled with many falsehoods, concocted by a disgruntled former Google employee who was Mr. Miller’s senior.” ’ I never did, which is easily corroborated by eyewitnesses.”

