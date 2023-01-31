AI Rockets Lead the Way in US Regulatory Vacuum





ChatGPT’s overnight success has launched a tech industry race to incorporate AI into everyday products and decisions with little government oversight.

Why it matters: ChatGPT’s astounding ability to spew stories, articles, and recipes has raised awareness and concern about AI, but there is little effective U.S. regulation of the technology, leading to prejudice, misinformation, fraud, and hate. There is growing concern that it may contribute to

What they are saying: “We can use and regulate AI to create a more utopian society, or else unchecked and unregulated AI will make us more dissatisfied. It risks ushering in a Topian future,” wrote a New York Times op-ed last week about the government agency that oversees AI.

US lawmakers have been discussing the promise and dangers of AI for years. However, as with previous waves of technological innovation, the speed of product introduction to market has far outpaced government readiness for regulation.

For all leaders like Liu pushing for swift and strong AI rules, premature regulation could stifle progress and limit America’s efforts to compete with China and other rivals. There is another warning that

Play status: “It’s a patchwork system.” [of AI regulation] “While there are some laws at the state level to prevent discrimination by transparency and AI, there is only early movement at the federal level,” said Jessica Newman, who leads the AI ​​Security Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley’s Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity. ‘ said. Axios.

“I think we still have a long way to go, and I hope federal AI regulation will be more comprehensive,” Newman said.

What’s happening: In Congress, lawmakers are proposing regulations on the use of facial recognition and other applications of AI.

The White House has an AI Research Office, which publishes the blueprints for the AI ​​Rights Bill. The Federal Trade Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and other federal agencies have begun drafting new rules on the use of AI.

Pushing the news: This week, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, part of the Department of Commerce, unveiled a much-anticipated AI framework. It is intended to provide companies with guidance on the use, design, or deployment of AI systems.

The framework should “accelerate innovation and growth in AI while advancing rather than limiting or undermining civil rights, civil liberties and fairness for all,” said Undersecretary of Commerce Don Graves. said this week.

yes. However: the framework is voluntary and companies will not be impacted if they deviate from it.

Chandler Morse, vice president of corporate affairs at enterprise cloud technology company Workday, told Axios that he hopes the final rules on AI will take lessons from the framework. regulatory situation,” he said. “ChatGPT has enhanced conversations…looks are recognizable. You need to paint as much as possible on the canvas.”

The other side: “The government shouldn’t enact very granular laws and regulations because things change so quickly. Programs for search results,” Axios told Axios.

“It is hard to say that regulation will help with AI in the near future … This is not to say that existing laws should not apply to those who use these models in unfair ways,” he said. says. He said.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, regulators in the European Union approved an Artificial Intelligence Regulation Act last December, which the European Parliament will vote on this spring and is expected to be adopted by the end of 2023. Comprehensive regulations also apply to companies outside the EU. Violations are subject to fines of up to €30 million.

“The difference between Europe and the US is that if Europe decides to regulate something, they can actually do it,” Morse said. The United States and the European Union agreed on Friday to work together for “responsible progress” in AI.

What to watch: ChatGPT’s rapid adoption may lead regulators to respond more quickly to AI rules, but with so many different uses for AI, such efforts are political. face hurdles and practical obstacles.

The Federal Trade Commission is developing new commercial surveillance and data security rules that will govern all companies that develop and deploy AI systems. Individual states such as Massachusetts are also considering legislation, according to CBS News. .

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to properly name the National Institute of Standards and Technology (not Science and Technology).

