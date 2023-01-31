New Google AI can create great music from short prompts





MusicLM is Google’s own ChatGPT for music.

OpenAI has recently had a lot of success with ChatGPT’s incredible capabilities. This includes writing academic abstracts, planning his holiday parties, and even writing songs in the style of Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave. According to The New York Times, ChatGPT has made Google worry about the future of its search engine, prompting it to develop an AI version of Google Search alongside other AI projects such as image creation technology. No wonder it’s venturing into yet another uncharted territory: AI-generated music. The search giant has built an AI bot that can create music from textual descriptions and stories that reflect a particular era.

Google calls this AI system ‘MusicLM’, and it will likely replace ChatGPT in terms of music creation. In a research paper published Jan. 26, a Google researcher described his MusicLM as “a model for generating high-fidelity music from textual descriptions.” The system can generate music at 24 kHz and stays on that frequency for the next few minutes (via TechCrunch).

In order for MusicLM to create music, it must first create very detailed prompts that indicate the style and genre. Captions like ‘Arcade game main soundtrack… catchy electric guitar riff’ or ‘Fusion of reggaeton and electronic dance music, spacey and otherworldly sounds’ can produce awe-inspiring results. I have.

AI can also generate long soundtracks lasting up to five minutes with short text prompts like “melodic techno” or “relaxing jazz”. You can also convert short stories or painting descriptions into music. For example, he has produced captivating melodies based on Jacques-Louis David’s “Napoleon Crossing the Alps” and Edvard Munch’s “The Scream”.

Google trained MusicLM on existing copyrighted music content, so it’s no surprise that about 1% of the examples are associated with existing songs, the researchers say. This could raise concerns about MusicLM’s ability to easily lift from existing copyrighted material and create its own songs.

As a result, Google does not plan to publish this model anytime soon. That said, the company has made available 5,500 music-text pairs for those who want to see or hear how MusicLM does the trick. This dataset, known as “MusicCaps”, is now available on his Github page at Google, displaying text prompts and resulting audio side by side.

