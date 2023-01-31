New icon added to Google Play Games for Android





With the release of Play Games for PC, Google introduced a new icon for the service and added it to the Android app.

In 2016, Google redesigned the Play family logo with a triangular motif. Various icons (books, newspapers, game controllers, movie reels, musical notes) slid up from the shape and protruded at the top.

Over the years, Google Play Music has been replaced by YouTube Music, Play Newsstand by Google News, and Play Movies by Google TV. Play Books, Play Games, and Play Store are the only apps in the Play family right now.

When Play Games for PC is announced in late 2021, Google introduced a new flat, shadowless icon. Like the new Google Play logo released in 2022 to mark the store’s 10th anniversary.

When the Windows Games app actually launched last year, we had the final icon. The right side of the game controllers arranged in a triangle. Its background features a dark shade of green, but the icons inside are very bright.Google also uses a variant where the controller is transparent and sits on a black background.

That icon is now rolling out to Android with version 2023.01.40470. Of course it is placed inside the white circle.app launcher and[ホーム]Appears at the top of the tab. No other changes yet.

We were still waiting for the announcement of the mobile app that Google teased with the PC app in the near future.

The Google Play Games mobile app is primarily focused on instant gaming experiences that put you right into casual gaming. There will be more announcements of mobile apps in the near future. From now on, Google Play Games will refer to the PC experience where you can enjoy your favorite Android games.

Looking at the picture above, the next upgrade target is Play Books. The name Play Games makes sense, and Google has kept it, as you’ll find in Windows apps, but Play Books has always been weird, especially before it got support for audiobooks.

Play Games Details:

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/01/30/google-play-games-new-icon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos