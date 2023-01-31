Why Latin America will be the next Silicon Valley





Nacho is CEO of BairesDev, a leading nearshore technology solutions company, and general partner of BDev Ventures, a VC fund for B2B businesses.

From So Paulo to Santiago, Bogotto to Buenos Aires, Montevideo to Lima, Latin America is attracting the attention of companies looking to take their innovation capabilities to the next level. Many US organizations, start-ups, medium-sized companies, and large established companies are discovering the abundance of technical talent in the region just south of the border. Google, IBM, Uber, Pinterest and Dell are just a few of his tech giants that have opened offices in Latin America in recognition of this burgeoning Silicon Valley.

This is certainly true, but not only because the US is experiencing a technical talent shortage. U.S. companies are also beginning to recognize the many benefits that Latin American technical talent offers, such as expertise, expertise, cultural affinity, convenience, time zone coordination, and strong communication skills.

education

One of the reasons why the Latin American tech scene is so attractive is that many countries in the region are investing in related education. Together, Mexico and Brazil graduate approximately 605,000 software engineers each year. By some estimates, several countries surpass the United States in terms of tech graduates in various niches. These investments in education have brought a wealth of talent to the region, with many individuals possessing the skills and qualifications required by companies dependent on their innovation needs.

government efforts

Recognizing the importance of digitization, Latin American governments are leading initiatives to ensure digital access and connectivity in the region. Argentina’s Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), for example, has approved a $100 million loan to create a program to increase internet access across the country, with a particular focus on connectivity in remote areas. The program also seeks to improve digital inclusion by funding digital training programs and certifications.

By improving digital access, governments are laying the groundwork for more individuals not only to use online services and tools, but also to get on the ground and potentially find professional avenues in technology. I’m here.

fundraising

With so much activity in the tech sector in Latin America, venture capitalists trust to invest in the region. VC investors poured about $19.5 billion into Latin America last year, according to Crunchbase data. That’s more than triple his number from the previous year’s record number. It gives start-ups the opportunity to build and scale technology companies, contribute to the digital economy, and solidify Latin America’s reputation as the next Silicon Valley.

Latin America: The Next Frontier of Technology

From Mexico to Argentina, Latin America has made a name for itself as a central technology hub. I can talk about this huge growth. As a software and IT outsourcing provider in the region, my company has experienced significant year-on-year growth and has not slowed down.

Whether you’re looking for a software engineer, web developer, product manager, UX designer, data scientist, IT expert, or cybersecurity specialist, I believe all businesses in North America and beyond are the next Silicon Valley. We need to look to the talent pool in Latin America, which we believe. and technological frontiers.

