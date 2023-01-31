Former Google employee vlogs layoffs on TikTok





Photo: Alena Veasey (Shutterstock)

When Google told its 12,000 employees last week that they had lost their jobs, there were understandably a lot of emotions. Some employees were confused as to why they were fired. Others were frustrated. Some former Googlers were grateful for even being given the opportunity.

We know all of this not only from interviews with the press, a handful of ex-employees have provided them, but from TikTok that employees can unload their bags, find support, and keep moving forward. They vlogged about the layoffs and aftermath.

While you’ve shared on social media that you’ve been fired, newcomers have been sharing personal layoff stories on Facebook and Twitter for years, but Day in the Life TikToks are different. Watching someone talk about a difficult time in their life and deal with issues such as what to do next, where to live, what to do to find their next job, and a short video land in a different way.

Considering how we live in an online world of fake filtered messages, it’s a rare moment to see everyday people talking about how they handle layoffs. In a sense, the former Googler’s vlog highlights that many of us are on the same level that anyone, even those who worked behind Google’s powerful and colorful doors, could be fired. It reminds me of Anyone can have a hard time during a layoff, even if they all seem to be together. Most importantly, everyone can take concrete steps to get back on their feet.

I know great things will be built in these troubled times, Rebekah Moran, a pregnant Google employee who worked at the company for nine years, said on TikTok. I have a 12-year-old son and a little girl whom I will meet soon. Now is the time to demonstrate and demonstrate what it means to thrive in uncertainty.

Click through to check out some of the TikToks posted by former Googlers and join us in sending them some good vibes during this difficult time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-layoffs-tiktok-ex-employees-vlogs-videos-1850042760 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos