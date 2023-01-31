Joymo ​​adds permanent UK presence | News





Joymo ​​appoints Hannah Griffiths as the newly created Vice President of Sales.

Griffith will build and lead the end-to-end streaming platform company’s permanent UK presence and join the senior management team. Joymo ​​is already working with England Hockey, Sports and Recreation Alliance and UK Weightlifting.

Prior to Joymo, he spent five years at RDA Media as Director of Media Rights. With clients such as World Rugby, Premiership Rugby, United Rugby Championship, Heineken Champions Cup and Rugby League World Cup, she oversees RDA’s media rights business, including global sales, business development, contract negotiations, technology delivery and partnership management. We worked on all aspects. and the UFC.

She previously founded Palindrome Sports, where she worked in PR and marketing for the motorsport industry and developing motorsport technology.

Joymo ​​CEO Mike Emery said: We are at a critical time in our evolution and Hannah will play a key role in our ambitious growth plans for the UK and beyond.

From our conversation, it was clear that Hannah shares our vision. To help more rights holders realize the value of her IP and future-proof the sport by engaging new and existing audiences like never before.

Griffiths said: Excited to join Joymo. Joymo ​​is a business and model that I am really passionate about. Joymo ​​is focused on facilitating connections between passionate fans and their sport, making content available and engaging fans from grassroots to elite. We look forward to helping more rights owners realize the value of their content and reinvesting the proceeds to benefit future generations of fans and participants.

She added: We are thrilled to set up Joymos UK office.

