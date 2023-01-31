Indeed’s list of the best jobs in Canada for 2023 is dominated by tech jobs





Despite job cuts due to the recession, data engineers are still in demand.

Recruiting and job search platform Indeed has released a list of the 20 best jobs in Canada for 2023.

Technology-related jobs dominated the rankings this year, with 13 of the top 20. This shows that workers with specialized technical skills are still highly sought after in the job market, despite continued job cuts across the technology sector.

Topping this year’s list as Canada’s best job is Data Engineer, with 871 jobs per million, featuring the highest share of postings for all positions. Nearly 40% of those posts offered him a hybrid or remote option, with a median annual salary above his $100,000.

The highest paying job on the list is Principal Software Engineer at number 11, with a median annual salary of $155,000. The job with the most listings for remote work was engineering manager at #13.

Jobs on the list were calculated based on three factors: growth in the share of posts from 2019 to 2022, salaries above the Canadian median of about $65,000, and flexibility in remote work options .

The continued need for such technical jobs is set against the backdrop of more than 200,000 workers laid off in the tech sector since the summer, according to the CBC. Job cuts are affecting some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Microsoft and Amazon. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was the latest company to do mass layoffs, closing its DeepMind office in Edmonton.

According to a recent report, the Canadian software market is still on pace to reach more than $19 billion in total revenue in 2023, and Indeed director Michelle Slater believes that if Canadians are looking for jobs , begging to strengthen their skill set.

Slater said the demand for technical skills will only increase as more and more businesses move their operations online.

