New One-Stop-Shop Business Incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park Opens for Tech Entrepreneurs





A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids provides a new place for tech entrepreneurs to foster innovation.

Set to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building in MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, The Bridge hopes to attract high-tech, high-growth startups committed to commercializing their innovations.

Spartan Innovations, a subsidiary of the Michigan State University Research Foundation, and Health Innovation Partners, the joint venture that developed the Meijer Medical Innovation Building, recently opened a call for technology startups interested in operating in the incubator.

With space for up to 20 companies, The Bridge has seen overwhelming interest from tech startups, according to Kyle McGregor, Director of Health Innovations at Spartan Innovations.

We’re here ready to get it started, McGregor said. I have a lot of interest in both space and opportunity and promise. Normally I wouldn’t worry about filling those 24 spaces. Filling these 24 spaces with companies that can truly benefit from each other in that true incubation style, and the right people who can join and collaborate and find together ways to make their businesses better. We are concerned about ensuring that the Find synergies.

Located on the fourth floor of the Meijer Medical Innovation Building, 19,400 square feet of The Bridge offers low-cost space and a one-stop shop for budding entrepreneurs to work on their ideas and access a range of support services. This includes business coaching and education, and networking with experienced entrepreneurs and prospective capital investors such as Research Foundations Red Cedar Ventures and Michigan Rise funds.

From day one, tenants could be mixed with venture capital groups involved in business incubators, McGregor said.

We’re offering a kind of lab coat service here: If you have an idea, if you have some kind of innovation that fits that tech category, we have the skills to guide you from the back of the napkin to (a). It’s a Series A and part of that funding round, McGregor said.

Available co-office space ranges from 250 to 2,400 square feet. The incubator also provides tenants with meeting rooms and phone booths, a work cafe, and a furnished rooftop deck and meeting space.

Many of the startups of interest are involved in health tech, but any kind of technology could fit well here, McGregor said. He describes The Bridge as a hub for integrated talent and like-minded companies to collaborate, make connections, apply for funding, and scale their startups.

Through the Michigan State University Research Foundation, we have quite a range of people in our portfolio, and obviously have access to this area. But we were also trying to make this a community space, he said. and want to find the person you are trying to find.

Spartan Innovations has developed The Bridge with Health Innovation Partners, a real estate development joint venture by Rockford Construction/Rockford Development, Walsh Construction/Walsh Investors and Murphy Development Group. The Grand Rapids SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority funded this project.

Rockford Construction’s president of real estate development, Mike Mraz, said in a statement that there are good reasons why startup healthcare companies are investing in Grand Rapids. The bridge exemplifies our collective vision of driving innovation in bioengineering, artificial intelligence and healthcare through medical devices and other technologies, and we see great opportunities for healthcare breakthroughs here at Medical Mile. is producing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mibiz.com/sections/small-business/new-one-stop-shop-business-incubator-at-grand-rapids-innovation-park-set-to-open-for-tech-entrepreneurs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos