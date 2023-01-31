Who is good at translating?





From content creation and programming to product design and data analysis, ChatGPT is instantly impacting nearly every digital domain imaginable.

However, one area where ChatGPT has the potential to have a particular impact, though currently largely under the radar, is machine translation. Google Translate is currently the top dog, followed by almost everyone else.

But with the rise of ChatGPT, can the dominance of Google Translate be challenged? Compare ChatGPT and Google Translate to see which tool provides better translations.

What does a good translation look like?

The main purpose of translation is to convey the meaning of speech written or spoken in one language using another language. A good translation, therefore, should not only exchange the meaning of words between two languages, but should convey the meaning of the text as a whole.

It should also convey the intended meaning of the user while preserving not only the literal meaning of the speech, but also the tone, cultural implications and context.

Unfortunately, even with a big translation service like Google Translate, it’s hard to get good translations. Machine translation is difficult. Because languages ​​don’t have the same approach to making sentences. For example, languages ​​like French have gendered pronouns, whereas Japanese omits pronouns almost entirely. Similarly, in Chinese, there is little difference between singular and plural nouns. In English it’s the other way around.

All of this presents unique challenges for translating between language pairs.

And then there’s the issue of context and colloquialism. Machine translation tools have a hard time getting the context of a statement right. A statement may mean one thing in one context and another in another.

Similarly, colloquial expressions that involve the use of proverbs, idioms, and wordplay can be difficult to translate.

Text translation is one of the impressive things ChatGPT can do, so I decided to compare it to Google Translate. To compare the two tools, we selected some difficult-to-translate texts featuring common translation problems.

Google Translate vs. ChatGPT: Colloquial translation

When translating colloquialisms, the translation may not retain the same tone and meaning as the original language.

We asked Google Translate and ChatGPT to translate the simple English idiom “Juan kicked the bucket” into Spanish. Both translation services have created a literal translation of the idiom, “Juan pateó el blade.” This works, but completely loses meaning and intent to someone who doesn’t understand the context.

This is where Google Translate’s assistance comes to an end. However, ChatGPT offers more help. Instead of just prompting for translation, you can ask ChatGPT to ‘provide meaning in Spanish’ or ‘provide meaning in English’ depending on the language you are translating to. In this case ChatGPT provides a literal translation and interpretation of the idiom.

I tried a few other colloquial expressions, and both services provided literal translations most of the time. This works, but can provide misleading information in some situations. ChatGPT’s ability to provide an “interpretation” rather than just a literal translation of colloquialisms is an advantage.

But one task isn’t enough to draw conclusions, so this time I used a Filipino idiom to turn the heat up.

“Amid starving skin and bones and poverty, the soil is fertile for the triumph of the working man.”

The closest native translation of the source text would be:

ChatGPT tried it.

And so did Google:

This clearly gave both tools a hard time, but Google Translate seemed to have the edge.

Of course, now that I switched to Malayalam, things got even more difficult. The task was for both translation tools to interpret an excerpt from a fairly popular novel in Malayalam.

I’ve tried ChatGPT, but apparently complex Malayalam text is not one of ChatGPT’s strong points.

Google, on the other hand, did pretty well.

None of the tools were perfect, but Google Translate came as close as possible. This is a close match. Google Translate has the edge, but ChatGPT can provide the meaning of idioms rather than just translations. This is very useful when translating large texts with idioms. In such cases, translating the idiom literally can be confusing when read with the surrounding text.

Google Translate and ChatGPT: general accuracy

Subtle differences between the source text and its translation can completely change the meaning of the text. Therefore, we tested both Google Translate and ChatGPT to see general translation accuracy.

I started with a simple Chinese philosophical text.

The closest translation for this is, “In this hypocritical society, a true personality is a rare and valuable asset.

Next is the Filipino translation work.

A woman’s medicine is the kindness of those who understand

The original is a bit of a complicated wordplay, “The cure for a girl who acts is the sweetness of a man who understands”.

“A woman’s medicine is an understanding man’s tenderness,” Google revealed. So, while it wasn’t a complete disaster, the message wasn’t quite nuanced.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, says, “The cure for a heartbroken woman is the affection of an understanding man.”

No translation is particularly perfect, but ChatGPT is as close as it gets.

Google Translate vs. ChatGPT: Translating Creole

Creole languages, especially those that borrow many words from other languages, are notoriously difficult to translate. We asked both ChatGPT and Google Translate to interpret for a creole language called “Pidgin English” spoken in West Africa.

Below is the original text.

“I don’t know what’s wrong. You said you’re coming to help me with that, so I’m not going to look at your brake lights. What are you going to do?”

In the original, the speaker complains to the reader that he promised to help with the work, but has not been seen since. And finish with “What happened?”

Google Translate understands “Pidgin English” to some extent, but failed to translate the source text. Part of the problem is Google Translate’s limited ability to distinguish between Creole and English due to the presence of English words.

Although not perfect, ChatGPT’s interpretation was able to clearly convey the speaker’s meaning and intent. Considering the highly contextual nature of Pidgin English, the results are quite impressive.

It’s hard to say for sure. Both translation tools have their strengths. Google has invested heavily in natural language processing (NLP). As a result, he outperforms ChatGPT in the languages ​​we pay particular attention to. However, given the nature of how ChatGPT works and the training it received, it represents a unique and exciting approach to translation. Which should I use? Both tools are free, so feel free to try them out and decide which one is right for you.

Google Translate has made a name for itself in the field of machine translation. However, ChatGPT, although relatively new, is not a pushover. One of the biggest advantages of ChatGPT is its ability to adjust translations based on context or additional information provided by the user. Currently Google Translate cannot do this.

We can’t say with confidence whether ChatGPT will challenge Google Translate’s dominance as the dominant translation tool, but AI chatbots clearly have the potential to challenge Google.

