Deputy CEO of Cosmetic Valley on New Vision of French Beauty and Importance of Technology





Earlier this month, French competitiveness cluster Cosmetic Valley entered into a partnership with Paris region Le de France to further promote perfume and cosmetics on the global stage. The project, signed as part of le-de-Frances’ broader Impact 2028 project, comes in the wake of the recent addition of cosmetics as a focus sector for the region’s regional economy.

Frankie Buchello, deputy CEO of Cosmetic Valley and director of the annual Cosmetic 360 trade fair, said the partnership is the culmination of years of work the Competitiveness Cluster has been working across the region.

Bchereau told CosmeticsDesign-Europe there is a strong link between the Cosmetics Valley and the Le de France region.

French beauty values

For example, Cosmetic Valley has been coordinating cooperation across the industry since 2018, but with the announcement that the Paris region will make the cosmetics sector a priority for economic development in 2022, this responsibility has become even greater, she said. said.

Cosmetics and perfumes could already be seen as a lucrative sector for France and its Le de France region, given its wide choice of headquarters, research and development laboratories, prestigious beauty training centers and schools. She said there is. More is achieved by shining a bright light on that accomplishment.

Cosmetic Valley hopes to bring together stakeholders across the beauty supply chain in the region and beyond to further advance innovation and opportunities in the years to come, she said. This also included promoting engagement with non-beauty professionals, she said.

Today, I think there are many gaps between sectors, Mr Bchereau said. Especially in technology, a core area of ​​partnership.

Applying technology to beauty in every part of the supply chain, from formulation and production to packaging, retail and consumer use, is a huge opportunity, many of which are only truly possible through collaboration, she said.There is an increasingly technical aspect [to cosmetics]you can’t manage everything yourself.

10-year vision for cosmetics

When asked what the goals of the Cosmetic Valleys Alliance with Le de France are over the next 5 to 10 years, the deputy CEO said that the ultimate vision is to maintain the know-how and long-term integrity of the French to bring the beauty of the world to the world stage.・Standing skills.

We want to promote not only uniqueness, but also a new vision of cosmetics. We are working on a new vision of cosmetics for this century, she said.

According to her, the vision is to create an inclusive, health-focused, humane-serving, planet-respecting, and consumer-free industry backed by products and devices based on true scientific advances. It is based on creating

Importantly, she said, given that 80% of the French beauty industry is made up of smaller companies, Cosmetic Valley plans to employ companies of all sizes in line with this future vision. said it does. It’s our role to help small businesses become more competitive and perhaps tomorrow’s majors. Respect must be paid. You must connect with your society, along with the wishes of the people.

And at a strategic level, she said, it was important to do so with national territorial and regional support. Industry cannot do everything by itself.

