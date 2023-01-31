Google blew it up with open source layoffs





Google has made an impressive foray into cloud leader AWS by aggressively open sourcing projects like TensorFlow and Kubernetes. The true AWS makes more money than Google (or anyone else) from running this open source code, but Google’s open source strategy continues to deliver impressive returns.

That’s why I’m so upset that the company has laid off the best and brightest people in open source. People love his Chris DiBona, the company’s longtime open source chief. Or, as Steven J. Vaughan Nichols reports, Jeremy Allison, Cat Allman, and Dave Lester. As a bystander hoping for Google Cloud success, I find this to be an incredibly naive move. i don’t understand that. Jeez.

Making the Google world safe for open source

I’m not talking about open source luminaries who move from one open source conference to another, giving speeches based on their past work and offering little current relevance. There are many such people in the open source world. I don’t want them or anyone to lose their jobs, but I can see how companies decide they can save some money by laying them off without interrupting meaningful work. can.

That’s not a decision Google made.

For example, Chris DiBona founded Google’s Open Source Program Office (OSPO) 18 years ago. DiBona isn’t the kind of person to celebrate Google’s open source efforts over the years (very impressive both quantitatively and qualitatively), but he lays the groundwork for Google’s open source contributions. I’ve done more than any other Googler to do just that.

I have known Divona for many years. Back in 2006, he made a brief proposal to me that Google could and should open source much of the code that powers its cloud services. He was right and I was wrong. His outspoken remarks changed my view of open source forever. His arguments helped him appreciate Google’s thoughtful and pragmatic approach to open source.

Allman has a long history of helping run Google’s highly successful Google Summer of Code (GSoC). One person who directly benefited from GSoC commented, “Your work at Google has had a tremendous positive impact on thousands of people around the world, especially in developing countries, through GSoC.” Did. I was one of those kids at one point.

and so on. It seems that several members of Google’s Open Source Program Office have been laid off. Also, no one seems to have calculated the cost of saving those pennies.

Open source cloud strip mining

Again, I’m not advocating that Google keep open source celebrities attending conferences or tweeting. I am against removing the key people who established and still maintain the foothold that all of Google’s open source, and therefore the cloud, wants.

For example, in 2019, Google used open source as a stick to smash its bad partnerships with other clouds. Announced partnerships with seven open source data companies. (Disclosure: I didn’t work for MongoDB then, but now I work for MongoDB. MongoDB was one of the seven.) More recently, Google helped create the Open Source Security Foundation, We’ve improved the security of major open source projects to make them more secure. use. In fact, open source permeates almost everything Google does in its cloud business. Many are closed (like BigQuery), but many more are open.

A strategic advantage of open source software such as TensorFlow and Kubernetes is that Google can influence the direction of the industry. The same applies to projects that Google doesn’t start but actively contributes to. A quick look at the Cloud Native Computing Foundations Devstats page shows that Google makes significant (if not the biggest) contributions to his Envoy, etcd, Knative, Istio, and other projects.

Perhaps the idea behind the layoffs is that, now that contributing to open source has become standard operating procedure at Google, few people need the continued influence of Googlers like DiBona. am. But this is what he and others who were fired did behind the scenes designing, strategizing, lobbying and executing to make open source an integral part of what he does at Google today. ignoring the facts. You can’t dismiss a lot of experience without repercussions.

Open source is essential to Google’s strength in the cloud wars. To maintain this momentum, Google needs to increase its open source expertise, not decrease it. Yes, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, made just $46.34 billion in profits last quarter. But if companies want to continue using open source as a tailwind, they need to reassess how they measure open source talent. And don’t forget that you’ll be saving far more than you’re spending with an effective open source policy.

