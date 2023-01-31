Insights in Action: Establishing more innovative legal solutions





What is innovation for law firms and other legal organizations? Is it always related to technology? Is it worth pursuing?

Innovation is the subject of much discussion in the legal market these days. Many of the conversations around this point to considerable confusion about what innovation is, how to achieve it, and whether there are benefits to being an innovative law firm. .

In fact, law firms have strong incentives for innovative footprints. Firms that score higher for innovation also tend to score higher overall for customer service, based on the firm’s Net Promoter Score (NPS). This strongly suggests that innovation can significantly improve the customer experience. Similarly, law firms that are perceived as innovative by their clients will end up capturing a higher share of external spending.

In addition to the benefits for businesses, given the rapid changes in today’s world, corporate clients and other purchasers of legal services understandably expect law firms to keep up with the pace of innovation seen in other areas. I hope.

Despite clear evidence that innovation is highly valued by clients, only about one-third of clients have a law firm or alternative legal service provider demonstrating the latest innovative practices ( ALSP). Clients want innovation, and companies profit from pursuing innovative processes, but few companies succeed in such innovation. Why?

Barriers to innovation

There are two major barriers to innovation in the legal field that may explain this. First, there is no strong consensus on what innovation really means in the legal community. Just over half of our clients say they think of innovation as part of technology (covering different areas), while the other half are much more complicated to understand.

In fact, many of the ways law firms deliver innovation are poorly categorized, and this is the second barrier. For most people, innovation is a combination of innovative legal approaches, workflow innovations, network innovations, and more. The path forward for many law firms is unclear, as innovations are defined, implemented, and ultimately quantified very differently.

Developing innovative solutions

To know where to focus their innovation efforts, law firms and ALSPs should look to their clients’ legal departments’ top priorities. These priorities include: ii) leverage technology to simplify workflows and manual processes; iii) focus on the security of internal data; iv) make their legal work more efficient; Our innovative solutions to these challenges resonate with our clients.

But developing innovative solutions that target client needs is only one piece of the puzzle that law firm attorneys know; It plays a key role in both being seen by the market as an innovative law firm.

There are several steps companies can take to help lawyers advertise their firms as innovative. First, lawyers need to know that innovative solutions exist in-house. Many law firms say that can be a meaningful challenge in itself. Second, lawyers must be familiar with innovations and have enough knowledge to use them with their clients. And, of course, lawyers need to fully understand innovations and articulate their benefits to their clients.

It is shown when lawyers are afraid of innovation, when they are unsure of their firm’s innovative solutions, or when they feel they don’t know enough to explain the uses and benefits of innovation to their clients. There is a possibility. And not surprisingly, clients tend to put these firms’ innovation down. Conversely, attorneys who invest more in all points of their innovation journey tend to see their firms enjoying higher innovation ratings, which translates into higher satisfaction ratings and has been found to lead to a higher share of spending from clients of

Internal communication is an important first step when it comes to how companies support their attorneys’ efforts to bring innovation to their clients. It is often helpful to enlist one or two of her partners who can act as evangelists for the solution, establishing a strong and well-planned change management rollout of the innovation. That way, companies can be on the right track for success in this area.

For law firms that can innovate well, as only a quarter of clients report working with law firms that use technology to build value in client relationships The market is ripe. Additionally, companies looking to build or enhance innovative products may want to keep in mind two factors that can help maximize their efforts. ii) promote attorney acceptance and confidence in these solutions;

