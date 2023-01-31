Google Homes Wi-Fi Control Turns Into Material You





Public preview brings another much-needed update

Google is about to completely revamp its core smart home app. In recent weeks, Google Home for Android has been upgraded with a new remote UI for controlling TVs, better control of WearOS smartwatches, and a new Matter standard for better interoperability between smart home devices. Supported. Today, users started seeing a new layout in some of the menus used to control Nest Wifi devices.

These changes are rolling out to users who have signed up for the Google Home Public Preview (via 9to5Google). This already adds a ton of Material You styles to the app’s main menu.To see the new style, click the new[お気に入り]at the top of the tab[Wi-Fi]button,[デバイス]Click the button. Here, the list of networked hardware is split into rounded cards, and tapping a dropdown menu in the upper left reveals an improved overlay with sorting options. Select one of the devices in the list and you will see that the device information page also contains your favorite material.

New Material You Wi-Fi menu on Google Home

Functionally, nothing much has changed here, but these tweaks make it a bit harder to prioritize traffic to one device on your network.Instead of having a dedicated button at the top of the device list , find and select the device you want to prioritize, and at the top of the page[デバイスを優先する]must be tapped.Similarly, to the right of each device in the list[一時停止]button has been moved. You need to select your device to find the controls for pausing.

It also makes looking at the device usage graph a bit more difficult. Previously, selecting a device from the main list immediately brought up a graph showing real-time network traffic. After the redesign, you have to tap the “Device Usage Graph” to get this information, but as a result, the rest of the device information is now in the primary view, so switch to another tab and No need to switch to another tab. View details such as the IP address and the wireless node providing the connection.

Google Home’s old Wi-Fi device interface

If you’re using an older version of the app and want to test these features yourself, you can try the public preview.However, be aware that it can take a few days to be accepted into the program.On the main screen of the Google Home app[設定]then tap[一般]under the[公開プレビュー]to request an invite. While you’re waiting, we recommend setting up Google Assistant routines to enhance your Google Home experience.

