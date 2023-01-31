Zoom Innovation Lab enhances virtual communication with student partnerships





In October 2022, ASU and Zoom announced a five-year strategic partnership to open the Zoom Innovation Lab at the Creativity Commons on ASU’s Tempe campus. Conceived and built over a six-month period from March to October, Zoom Creative Studio is one of many projects launched through Zoom’s partnership with ASU.

The current commercial version of Zoom works with a 2D interface, with real-time video superimposed on screens in a gallery wall-like structure. His ASU student worker at the Learning Futures Collaborator was integral in inventing the code behind the new plugin.

The functionality of this plugin, now called Zoom 2.5D, is to integrate Zoom’s 2D interface with 3D virtual reality and simulated universes like the Metaverse.

Dan Munnerley, executive director of Learning Futures at ASU, said:

Zoom 2.5D allows real-world individuals to connect to virtual reality avatars and co-travel in another universe through a Zoom call. The plugin was created, according to Munnerley, from a “pair programming project” in which students work with his Zoom engineers or programmers.

Zoom 2.5D was first demonstrated at the launch of the Zoom Innovation Lab in October and is expected to be commercialized to the point of being used by universities nationwide by the end of the year.

The partnership was born out of the pandemic when lockdowns in early 2020 forced ASU to operate virtually. The university soon became one of the largest users of the Zoom software.

The university has decided to strengthen its relationship with companies. Manary calls this a “reciprocity pact”.

A key underpinning of this first agreement was to ensure that ASU’s student population could derive maximum benefit from Zooms’ intellectual property.

In return, as part of the mutual agreement, student workers from ASU’s Learning Futures Collaborator, an initiative of ASU Enterprise Technology that fosters creativity and collaboration, will partner with Zoom to develop new projects and technologies.

“(ASU Enterprise Technology) is centralized,” said Munnerley. That is, its programs are often aimed at students from different schools. Students working at Learning Futures range from studio art majors at the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts to nursing and health science majors at the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

Annie Davis, director of communications at Enterprise Technology, said the Zoom Innovation Lab is “cross-organizational, often contributing technology and IP to other companies’ innovation labs.”

This cross-organizational approach has enabled the diversity of projects currently being developed under this partnership. One major project is well underway in collaboration with The Luminosity Lab at the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. It uses technology powered by Zoom Innovation Lab, a telemedicine application that enables instant consultations remotely using Zoom’s video interface.

At the Herberger Institute, the Space Biosciences course offered in conjunction with the School of Earth and Space Exploration uses Zoom Creative Studio’s virtual and 3D simulation technology for art-based exploration of models of extraterrestrial life.

Joshua Thompson, technology studio manager for ASU’s Learning Experience, said this is just one of several programs and courses using the technology.

“Our goal is to leverage technological innovation and improve the learning experience through Zoom Creative Studio,” Thompson said.

Available to all ASU students on weekdays from 9am to 5pm. Students can also coordinate visits, personal consultations, and experiment with the technical assets in the Zoom Innovation Lab.

