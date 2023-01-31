Opinion: We need a purpose marketplace for tech workers, and big tech companies can create one.social enterprise magazine





Tech layoffs are hitting us like wildfire and seemingly with no end in sight yet. Job seekers at the intersection of technology and social impact or sustainability are particularly suffering. These areas are typically not considered revenue streams, as they take longer to show results. Twitter did a lot of layoffs last year. Other big tech companies are also cutting his 5% to his 12% of their workforce, hurting their corporate culture in the long run. Many smaller tech companies are also laying off employees, and many jobs are being automated. At the same time, there is a shortage of people working on social impact.

New purpose-focused markets could give laid-off workers the opportunity to address social and environmental issues that matter to them. and could be part of the engine that supports this influential market. Instead of providing philanthropic funding, tech companies will invest in building the ecosystems and talent in these countries so they can drive the impact economy while reducing costs through innovation and underlying technology and back-office operations. can. Just as there is a need to strengthen liquidity within companies, this market also needs liquidity among tech companies, social impact and sustainability employers.

Layoffs force people to think about their purpose and how they are spending their time, leading many to do more meaningful work. Tech companies spend significant resources highlighting what they are doing for people and the planet, justifying their ubiquitous presence and building trust, but the talent problem (demand and supply mismatch) is not resolved. The way they rectify and mitigate this is by redirecting unemployed and underemployed talent to shared-purpose markets to find jobs that make the world a better place when they need it most.

Redesigning systems, including economic systems, to place a quantitative value on influence begins with companies including the long-term benefits of social innovation in their strategic plans. This helps justify investments in impact, sustainability and changemaker talent. This includes both intra-corporate intraplanners, community-driven businesses, and social businesses that have a positive impact on society. Companies could consider providing time and funds to supplement their pro bono work and employee donations to encourage tech talent to band together and find new ways to use technology for good ( This annual incentive can be presented as an employment benefit).

Much of the current effort to improve skills in the tech sector focuses on securing livelihoods. The future of work is a more integrated and holistic model that enables people to live decent lives while having a positive impact on society through purpose-driven career paths.

What does this mean? Not only do laid-off people (and others) meet their current skill sets, but health, education, climate, human rights, and vulnerable communities. It can also be a means for employees to devote part of their working time to social sector issues. That way, they are more likely to apply their skills for the future.

And our technology department is ideally placed to make this happen. Not only are large tech companies notorious for aggressively hiring talent, they also regularly engage in small and large-scale pruning and reallocation of resources, including layoffs. These reorganizations have an emotional and psychological impact on employees. It also negatively impacts your business despite positive short-term results. In general, the tech industry will increasingly be seen as a high-risk, precarious place to work, and not as employee-focused as other industries. It also fosters an internal culture of unhealthy competition between departments, subsidiaries or teams that need to work together for greater social impact and business outcomes.

For the technology companies involved, it is an investment in both their own employees and the workforce of other countries.

Part of this problem can be solved through tech hiring platforms or spaces where big tech companies and other start-ups share information about the skills they need. And part of this is to combine it with the world of social impact and heighten the opportunities at the intersection of social impact/sustainability and technology emerging across the ecosystem, including outside the tech sector, to increase visibility. These projects give tech professionals the opportunity to earn income while making a positive impact on society and strengthening their skill sets as changemakers. It also creates opportunities to further promote global or borderless social business ecosystems. In the same way that companies donate to nonprofits and people abroad, they can instead invest in jobs and businesses abroad to support those very communities. This makes it easier for global companies to do business there.

Tech companies can fund this platform by diverting a fraction of the money they currently spend on high salaries. The platform also provides employment, fosters social innovation, helps address complex social challenges, helps people pursue purpose, and brings diverse cultures closer together through community interaction. We can also divert a portion of the money you spend on our corporate impact program to bring you closer together. Portions of the platform can be located or localized (i.e. adapted to your local market) in the Global South. For the technology companies involved, it is an investment in both their own employees and the workforce of other countries.

Relying on global leaders to drive stakeholder capitalism is not enough.Twitter is an example of failed community building.Elon Musk wants Twitter to be a town hall, but A disgruntled, angry, unhealthy and lethargic community does not make for a vibrant town hall. Energy does not come from profiting at the expense of the masses. It begins with a wise and ethical approach to co-investing in our shared future, like we invest in our global family. Then everything else follows, including innovation.

And the only way to build a connected, strong, empathetic community of changemakers is by making them feel safe and supported as financially competent individuals and leaders. , applies not only to global leaders and executives, but also to the activists, advocates and changemakers in their midst.

