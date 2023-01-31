



VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] free download. Offline installer standalone setup of VideoHive – Photo Slideshow.

VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] summary

VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] It is an award-winning After Effects template that can be used to create beautiful and eye-catching family slideshows. It is a complete, full-featured suite that provides everything you need to create something engaging for your kids. The interface is simple and intuitive with everything neatly grouped, named, and organized. The software supports a wide range of Adobe After Effects such as CS 5.5, CS 6, CC 2013, CC 2015, CC 2016, CC 2017, CC 2018, CC 2019, CC 2020, CC 2021. You can also download VideoHive – Short Birthday Wishes [AEP] free download.

VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] It is an excellent application that enables you to create greeting, invitation and birthday cards for birthdays. It has the ability to create HD videos at 1920 x 1080/30fps. It includes 10 media placeholders and 11 text placeholders to place your favorite images, videos, logos and texts that will make your content visually appealing. It also includes a variety of flexible color controls that will help you edit colors, effects, and title text. You can choose any font, write text, insert your logo and photos, and enjoy the result. In addition, it includes an advanced modular structure to control the duration of your videos. You can also download VideoHive – Happy Birthday Slideshow Opener Free Download.

VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] Features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] free download

Lets you create amazing and eye-catching family slideshows. It provides everything you need to create something attractive for your kids. Supports a wide range of Adobe After Effects ranging from CS 5.5 to CC 2021. Allows you to create a thought-provoking greeting, invitation, and birthday wishing cards, Creates Full HD videos at 1920 x 1080/30fps, Includes 10 media placeholders and 11 Placeholder text to place your favorite images, videos, logos and texts, and includes a variety of flexible color controllers that will help you edit colors, effects, and title text. It includes an advanced modular structure to control the duration of your videos.

VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] Technical setup details

Before you start VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] Free download, make sure you have the system specification listed below

Software Full Name: VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP]Setup File Name: VideoHive_Photo_Slideshow_Happy_Birthday_42997039.rar Setup Size: 161MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added Date: Jan 28, 2023 Developers: VideoHive

System Requirements For VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP]Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 RAM: 1 GB Hard Disk: 200 MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] free download

Click the link below to start VideoHive – Happy Birthday Photo Slideshow [AEP] free download. This is full offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: January 28, 2023

