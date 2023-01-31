Givaudan transforms perfume into color with Milissi technology





Fragrance House has announced the launch of a new algorithm that can translate consumer sentiments about perfumes into images. [1] According to Givaudan, being able to determine the best combination of color, emotion and scent helps bring fragrance creation closer to sensory perception.

Givaudan will acquire Milissi in 2021. The startup has developed and patented AI technology that can transform scents into consumer-relevant color patterns and images.

Combined with Givaudan’s 35+ years of expertise in neuroscience, the Milissi algorithm will deepen our understanding of consumer emotional mechanisms. This unique feature is the result of 10 years of his academic research on Brain Imaging and Her AI, which is modeled on a database of over 25,000 consumer tests to help people understand spontaneous olfaction with color. Decipher the connection.

This technology can drive the creative and product development process, starting with predicting color-coded associations from chemical composition or determining appropriate olfactory associations from color base. It also creates a visual moodboard and verbal ecosystem surrounding every fragrance. From packaging to campaign storytelling, the emotional nuances of the consumer are translated in the most complete and consistent way.

With this, Givaudan plans to support its customers by maximizing the emotional impact of every scent creation, regardless of the retail channel involved.

“Myrissi represents a major shift in the industry. As e-commerce continues to be a privileged channel for customers, it needs to meet the need for olfactory digital experiences. Myrissi allows consumers to “smell” visuals. Colors that evoke the same emotions as perfumes in the face. With this technology, Givaudan is able to create a powerful marketing strategy for its customers by matching product design and scents, making the consumer experience enjoyable and fulfilling. You can also support President Fragrance & Beauty.

Myrissi provides pioneering support in creating consumer-centric solutions, covering a wide range of product categories from consumer products to fine fragrances, driven by the strong connection between color and scent, Nerve says. Scientific Development Manager Muriel Jacquot adds.

