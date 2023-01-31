Hi-Fi Rush: Hands-on experience in an amazing new rhythm action game





In a world where new games are subject to months (if not years) of pre-release campaigns, we’re often disappointed when the final product doesn’t live up to the hype (watch Cyberpunk 2077). increase). Finding a true surprise can be difficult.

Hi-Fi Rush breaks this mold. This is an unexpected new rhythm action game announced at Microsoft’s recent Developer Direct Showcase for Xbox. In addition to upcoming game updates like Redfall and Minecraft Legends, Microsoft not only announced Hi-Fi Rush, but said the game will be released on Xbox Game Pass the same day. Subscribers can download and play almost instantly at no extra charge. (Also available for purchase on PC or Xbox.)

Naturally, some of us immediately downloaded and played the retro-feeling game. asked to share their thoughts.

Eric: Hi-Fi Rush reminds me of Sega’s heyday. The late Saturn, early Dreamcast era when teams did whatever they wanted with games like Burning Rangers, Space Channel 5, Samba de Amigo, and Jet Set Radio. As much as I love them, no publisher gives these games the go-ahead today. The fact that Hi-Fi Rush captures the era of Sega games so thoroughly is a pleasant surprise.

Everything about this game impressed me: the animations, the bright colors, the controls, the combo system, the writing, the sense of humor. It’s a complete miracle that this game wasn’t revealed until his January 25th reveal.

The best thing about Hi-Fi Rush: You can play this game on easy mode with your 4 and 6 year olds. They brought out some bosses. This is what I want to see more on Xbox.

Dan: Unlike other surprise games that pop up unexpectedly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog (which can feel cheesy like catalog filler), Hi-Fi Rush is good.

It feels like a long-lost descendant of classic games like Jet Set Radio/Jet Grind Radio. A cel-shaded youth challenges an oppressive dystopian society through a combination of skating and graffiti (then) or rock music and melee combat (now). ). The atmosphere is very similar, and it feels like we share the same fictional world.

As a free (for existing subscribers) game not based on already narrowed down characters or themes, there isn’t much to complain about. That said, the part of the game that didn’t quite connect for me was the actual beatmatching, where players have to press buttons in time with the music to pull off effective combos.

Due to the inherent delay built into wireless controllers and modern TVs and consoles, the timing never felt accurate. I’ve been playing his bass for over 30 years, and I know right away when something isn’t right in my pocket. Yes, there are tweaks available, such as a special game mode on the TV, but the real culprit may be his basic fourth-floor rock beat. The game should sit right behind the beat and swing a little more. Maybe what I’m saying is we want the R&B version?

Adam: I love surprises. It’s like discovering the thinking behind The Evil Within, being released on the same day as a colorful, rhythm-based action game that nobody knew about. But the even bigger surprise was how engaging the game was. The colors are bright and the animations evoke the amplified energy of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. . And Robbie Daymond’s voice acting turns an otherwise annoying character into a surprisingly lovable protagonist.

All of this brings you a fun and fresh gaming experience. Hi-Fi Rush isn’t the first game to bring rhythm mechanics into an action game, but it blends things in a unique way. It somehow mixes Spider-Man combat and Persona 5’s bright palace environment, all set to a rocking soundtrack. I’m not very familiar with the game, but I hope Hi-Fi Rush can keep this energy up once I’m done with the basics and tackle the late game elements.

