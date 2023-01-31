Google Sheets Calendar Templates for 2023 (Top 10 List)





A Google Sheets calendar template can make your life a lot easier. Planning weeks, months, or even years in advance increases efficiency and productivity. But with so many different calendar spreadsheet templates on the web, it can be overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best calendar templates for Google Sheets, so you can find the perfect one here. Read on for more information.

Why Use Calendars in Google Sheets

There are many benefits to using calendars in Google Sheets. Some of these are:

Access your calendar from anywhere. One of the things that makes Google Sheets better than other spreadsheet software is that the spreadsheets are stored in Google Drive. Changes made to the spreadsheet are instantly synced. This means that if you access and make changes to your Google Sheets calendar on your desktop, you can instantly access it on your smartphone. A calendar helps you plan ahead. Calendars help you plan ahead for the coming months as well as planning for the days or weeks ahead. You can’t track multiple important dates in the future. That is why having a calendar is so important for those who deal with many scheduled tasks and deadlines. You can share your calendar with other users. Google Sheets has a great feature that allows users to collaborate in real time on a single spreadsheet. This feature is seamless and can be used with just a few clicks. This means you can create calendars that you want your employees to follow and share. Any changes you make to the spreadsheet will update immediately, so you don’t need to be notified every time you add a new activity to your calendar. Calendars help you break down larger tasks. Planning a large event or project can take a lot of effort, but breaking it down into smaller milestones makes the job easier. Break down large tasks, plan dates to complete these small steps, and add these dates to your Google Sheets calendar template. This way, you can focus on working towards smaller goals rather than worrying about big goals. How to create a calendar template in Google Sheets

The beauty of using Google Sheets to create a calendar is that it can be as complex or as simple as you want. Here are some steps to create a calendar in Google Sheets.

Adds a header bar to the top of the sheet that indicates the month or year for a particular sheet. Add the names of the days of the week to the bottom row. Now write the first day of the month under First day of the month. Now press Ctrl, click a cell, and drag the cursor to autofill the day of the month.

This completes the basic structure of a Google Sheets calendar. Feel free to format the calendar however you want, add other elements such as cell fill color borders, and resize a few key cells to make them stand out. to highlight cells filled with a particular event and leave empty cells white.

10 Google Sheets Calendar Templates for 2023

Creating a calendar template in Google Sheets is easy, but it can take some time. If you want to skip the creation process, here are 10 calendar templates you can use in Google Sheets. The first three are basic calendars in various formats, while the others are for more complex uses.

1) Printable Google Sheets Calendar Template 2023

The design of the first calendar template in this list is based on a traditional table calendar. Google Sheets allows multiple sheets in a single spreadsheet, so we added 12 sheets each month.

To use this spreadsheet template (and others on the Top 10 list), open Google Sheets in your web browser while logged in.Then in the top left corner of the main header bar[ファイル]Click. This will open a drop-down menu. here,[コピーを作成]Click. This will open the template in Google Sheets while automatically syncing it to the cloud.

2) List format monthly schedule template Google Sheets

This Google Sheets calendar template is very similar to the one described above. However, while the previous free Google Sheets calendar template was built for on-screen or print use, this template is more suitable for mobile or desktop users who want a small calendar window on their screen. increase. Like the previous template, this Google Sheets calendar has 12 sheets of him for each month of the year.

This calendar format is made for people who want to keep track of their tasks throughout the month in a small, easy-to-use format. List format means that you can see all your dates in a portrait view and the tasks you want to complete right next to them. This template is great for people on the go because you can add your calendar tasks all at once and check them on your phone whenever you want.

3) Multi-Month 2023 Google Sheets Calendar Template

This Google Sheets calendar template is for people who want to see an entire year in one spreadsheet. This template isn’t designed for you to write detailed notes about the tasks you want to do that day.

As an example, you can use this calendar template to mark birthdays, days when you have to turn in important assignments, or upcoming holidays. This template can also be printed on a single sheet of paper and used physically. Since the template was created for use in landscape orientation, you may encounter issues using this template on mobile devices.

4) Google Sheets Social Media Calendar

Staying on top of social media campaigns can be very difficult. Luckily, you can use the SpreadsheetPoints social media calendar to ensure all your posts reach your audience at the right time. We’re only using Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram in this template, but you can add more social channels if you like, and use many other social calendars throughout the article.

Similar to social media calendars, content calendars help you track the content output of your website or business. What makes this template different is that it’s designed for blog posts, FAQs, and other website content. However, you can easily add your social media content to this template as well. This template is also great for writers who need to keep track of all their posts on various websites.

This schedule template is technically a daily planner, but can be used very easily as an incredibly detailed calendar. Just go to the sheet name at the bottom left of the page and right click. next,[コピー先]>[既存のスプレッドシート]Go to. Then simply name the new sheet after the next date and repeat until you need the calendar.

Don’t worry, this template comes straight from the Google Sheets Template Library. It’s still highly customizable, accurate, easy to use, and most importantly free! The second tab of this calendar template makes it easy to change the style of the calendar to suit your mood. again,[書式]>[テーマ]You can also change the theme by going to

This calendar is based on an article in this calendar on our sister site, Productivity Spot. On top of that, just change the date on the top left of the first page and you will see an automatically updating monthly calendar on the first page and a yearly calendar on the second sheet. Great for when you need to see short-term and long-term goals at once.

A Gantt chart is essentially a calendar that allows you to manage projects with your team (or by yourself). Basically compare your project timeline with dates and overlapping locations. This can be a very complex type of calendar, so if you’re not already familiar with how Gantt charts work, I recommend reading the complete Gantt chart guide.

Year-round attendance is essential for schools and workplaces. Easily track attendance in Google Sheets with our attendance template. This calendar provides a space to track whether team members or students have attended and understand why they did not attend on certain dates.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I create a calendar in Sheets?

Creating a calendar in Google Sheets is easy. Create a new spreadsheet and add headers for the months you want to create a calendar for. Now add the days of the week to one of the rows. Now enter the first day of the month under the correct day of the week. Click the cell containing the date. Now hold down the Ctrl key and click and drag the bottom right portion of the cell to autofill the date in the cell. Repeat this process to enter dates for an entire month.

Does Google Sheets have pre-made templates to use?

Google Sheets has an entire template gallery with ready-made templates you can use. Templates are professionally designed, from calendars, timesheets, invoices and schedules to budgeting tools and resumes.To access the template gallery, open the main page of Google Sheets and click[テンプレート ギャラリー]Click.

summary

Hopefully, you’ve found the perfect Google Sheets Calendar Template in our list for your exact needs. Let us know in the comments if you think we’ve missed a type of calendar you’d like us to add.

