Google’s unbundling: App companies see China-like business models emerging after Google’s unbundling.





Indian app developers believe separating the Google-controlled Indian app ecosystem will create several new business models for engaging with users through partnerships with hardware companies and operating systems. .

Each country’s app ecosystem could mirror China’s, with its large number of operating systems and Play Store options with a wide variety of apps that users can deploy to their smartphones, they said. increase.

The possibilities are endless, with multiple OS options and app stores, and may even reflect the best parts of the Chinese ecosystem for users to choose from, but Google could also be an option in India. . Executive Director of MapmyIndia.

He told ET that he feels that it will level the playing field and that this fragmentation will not only help the ecosystem and provide users with freedom of choice, but also challenge the monopoly that Google has built for itself.

Hardware manufacturers (OEMs) also said partnerships with app developers could mean new business models they could use to subsidize the cost of their devices.

Last week, Google announced some changes to how Android and Google Play billing operates in India, mandated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The antitrust watchdog handed down two rulings in October, directing the company to make nearly 20 changes to its operations in India.

There are so many new avenues to discover that interest you, opening up to partnerships with OEMs and even those who create things like microplay stores, said Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO of BharatMatrimony. said. But at the moment, there aren’t many strong or compelling products that can compete with Google due to the abuse of its monopoly. However, in the future there may be other services and software players that can offer alternatives, much like Google leveraged with his Android.

A change announced by Google will allow OEMs to license individual Google apps to be pre-installed on devices. Previously, these apps were pre-installed for free on Android.

Indian users can now choose their default search engine.

Google is also updating its backend to allow partners to build incompatible or forked variants of Android. According to Google, user choice billing will be available for all apps and games starting next month.

READ ALSO | Government-owned BharOS and PhonePe-owned IndusOS, along with a host of other platforms, are leveling the playing field, potentially leading to a new model for the Indian app ecosystem.

MapmyIndia Mappls (maps app for home navigation company) and even BharOS and IndusOS are just so many exciting things to explore with OEMs that can offer much better and differentiated products to OEMs and their users. There are options, says MapmyIndia’s Verma.

The challenge going forward is whether other service providers can match the Google Android ecosystem experience.

ET said last week that it could affect phone sales if smartphone brands replace Google apps with alternative pre-installed apps that don’t offer a better experience, especially at a time when overall demand is already low. Reported to be concerned about

Huawei smartphones that lost access to Google apps (after US sanctions against the company in 2019) because users refused their phones without support from the US search giant, a senior executive of one of India’s leading smartphones. , global market share fell almost immediately. The brand previously told ET that this (Huawei) is a good indicator of how much the Google app ecosystem is influencing his Android users.

