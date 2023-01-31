Google Interview Experience – GeeksforGeeks





Getting the position through Google’s software job interview process was challenging, but ultimately a rewarding experience.

Screening: The first step in the process was the initial screening call with a member of the hiring team. At that time, we discussed my background and qualifications for the position.

During the approximately 30-minute call, the interviewer asked questions about my previous work experience, technical skills, and interest in software development. I was able to provide specific examples of previous work experience and clarify how that experience is relevant to the position I am applying for.

After the screening call, I was told that I passed and would proceed to the technical interview. This information came after a phone call.

Interview Round: You were invited to participate in the first round of technical interviews held on Zoom and were given an invitation to the event. He had 4 interviews with various engineers at the company, each of which totaled about an hour.

During my first interview, I was mainly asked about my knowledge of various data structures and algorithmic processes. The interviewer questioned my ability to explain the functionality of various data structures such as arrays, linked lists, and trees, and asked me to solve some coding problems using screens that we both had access to. I was. In addition, questions were asked about strategies for solving problems and ways to enhance the functionality of answers. The second interview focused on software design. During the interview, he discussed his previous experience with various design patterns and how he approached designing systems capable of handling a large number of requests. They were also asked how they would address concerns about system scalability and reliability. During his third interview, which was a live coding session, I was presented with a problem and asked to write a solution for it while working internally. A coding environment provided by Google. Interviewers asked me about the thought processes I employed while writing code, and asked me to debug any problems I encountered while working on the code. Experience was the main topic related to the position. The interviewee asked about my background in technology, how I had applied it before, and the difficulties I encountered using it.

After the technical interview was completed, I checked my email and saw a message from the hiring team informing me that I had passed and was about to proceed to the behavioral interview. The recruiting team member who conducted the behavioral interview focused on how well I fit into Google’s culture and values.

Behavioral Round: During the interview, questions were asked about previous work experience, ability to solve problems, and ability to work well with other members of the team.

The person interviewing me asked me to provide specific examples of situations in which I have demonstrated these skills. was asked to explain. Additionally, they wanted to know why I came to work at Google and how well I fit into the company’s culture.

Eventually, after a series of behavioral interviews, I received an invitation for an on-site interview.

The onsite interview took place at Google’s office, during which I had the opportunity to speak with several members of the team, the manager, and several others involved in the hiring process. The interview took on a more conversational tone, giving me the opportunity to ask questions about the company, the position, and to gain a better understanding of how team members interacted. Communication skills, ability to think critically, ability to learn and adapt quickly throughout the process. The interview process was tough, but it was also meant to be objective and thorough, so it was designed that way. I got the impression that the people I interviewed were genuinely interested in learning more about me and analyzing my skills.

The whole process took about two and a half weeks, at the end of which I received an email from the recruiting team with a job offer. During the interview process at Google, I felt that my abilities and suitability for the role were thoroughly evaluated. Overall it was challenging but a rewarding experience. I couldn’t be more excited to join and be a part of this organization.

